Inter Milan and AFC Ajax were crowned Italian and Dutch champions, respectively, on Sunday. Antonio Conte's men won 2-0 away at Crotone on Saturday and that result meant that Atalanta had to win in Serie A to avoid Inter's confirmation. A 1-1 draw away at Sassuolo was not enough to prevent that.

Conte won Serie A three times between 2012-14 with Juventus and this is now his fourth as a coach on top of the Premier League title that he won with Chelsea. Inter's Scudetto is their 19th in total but their first since 2009-10 under Jose Mourinho and it officially brings an end to Juventus' run of nine consecutive titles. AC Milan are the only other Italian club to win the league since 2001.

In the Netherlands, Ajax's 4-0 thrashing of FC Emmen confirmed their latest triumph with PSV Eindhoven and AZ Alkmaar too far adrift to catch the Amsterdammers.

Ajax's Dutch dominance continues with that their 35th Eredivisie title and their eighth of the 2000s to complete a domestic double after their recent KNVB Beker triumph. It's the second consecutive title for Ajax, who also were champions in the 2018-19 season. No Dutch winner was crowned last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.