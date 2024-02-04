The two top teams in Italian Serie A will battle it out on the pitch on Sunday as Inter Milan hosts Juventus on Paramount+. The Nerazzurri are the recent Supercoppa Italiana winners and sit atop the Serie A table with just one loss on the season. Juventus are just one point behind Inter Milan in the standings and have also lost just one game this season. These teams settled for a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in November. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from San Siro Stadium is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. The latest Inter Milan vs. Juventus odds list Inter as the -125 favorites (risk $125 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Juventus as the +370 underdogs. A draw is priced at +220 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Juventus vs. Inter Milan

Inter Milan vs. Juventus date: Sunday, Feb. 4

Inter Milan vs. Juventus time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Inter Milan vs. Juventus live stream: Paramount+ (try seven days free)

Italian Serie A picks for Juventus vs. Inter Milan

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Inter Milan vs. Juventus, Sutton is picking both teams to score for a +100 payout. The experts notes that Inter and Juventus have combined for 86 goals so far this season and are scoring on a regular basis. The hosts have scored two or more goals in five of their last six league games at the San Siro, and the visiting Juventus squad has scored at least once in 17 straight games across all competition.



While these teams have the top defenses in the league, their top-tier scorers should impress in this Serie A match.



"With stars like Lautaro Martinez, Dusan Vlahovic, and Marcus Thuram sharing the same pitch, I expect we'll see both teams find the back of the net on Sunday," Sutton told SportsLine.

