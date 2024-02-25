League leaders Inter Milan will visit 13th-place Lecce in a Serie A clash on Sunday. You can catch the action on Paramount+ and get a full breakdown on the CBS Sports Golazo Network. Inter are riding a nine-match win streak and an 11-match undefeated run across all competitions. They've also gone without a defeat in each of their last 18 Serie A contests. Meanwhile, Lecce have just one victory over their last nine matches and have lost five of the last six times they've taken the field. You can watch these teams go head-to-head when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Stadio Via del mare in Lecce, Italy is set for 12 p.m. ET. The latest Inter Milan vs. Lecce odds list Inter as -240 favorites (risk $240 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Lecce listed as +700 underdogs. A draw is priced at +340, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Sunday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You'll also get to stream over 2,400 soccer matches per year. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

How to watch Lecce vs. Inter Milan

Inter Milan vs. Lecce date: Sunday, Feb. 25

Inter Milan vs. Lecce time: 12 p.m. ET

Inter Milan vs. Lecce live stream: Paramount+ (try it free for seven days and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year)

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.

Italian Serie A picks for Lecce vs. Inter Milan

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Serie A picks from betting expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 57-27-4 for a profit of $3,450 for $100 bettors. Overall, he is 178-169-8 (+18.91) on soccer picks over that span. Anyone following him is way up.

For Inter Milan vs. Lecce, Eimer is picking Inter to score in both halves at +105 odds. Inter are coming off back-to-back Serie A games in which they scored four goals, including one of those coming on the road against sixth-place Roma. Inter Milan scored in both halves of each of those games, and they've scored 10 more goals than any other Serie A squad this season. Their offensive potency travels as well, as Inter have 29 goals in 12 away matches (2.42 per match), just one fewer than their 30 goals at home.

Meanwhile, Lecce have conceded multiple goals in each of their last five matches, allowing a total of 13 goals over that stretch. They've simply been non-competitive versus Inter with just four wins in 33 all-time matchups. Few, if any, of those previous Inter Milan teams were as dominant as this one, which is why Eimer comfortably backs Inter to score in both halves.

"The most wins, the fewest losses, the most goals scored, the least goals conceded, and nine points ahead of Juventus who is second on the table, this is a team who I have no other advice but bet on them to win, and score some goals regardless of their opponents," Eimer told SportsLine. Stream the match here and check out full Serie A coverage on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Serie A matches, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week and stream over 2,400 soccer matches per year. You can also watch full Serie A coverage on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.