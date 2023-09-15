Despite the new Serie A season having just started, it's already time for some Derby della Madonnina's action, as Inter and AC Milan will face this Saturday at San Siro for one of the most awaited clashes of the season. Kickoff is set for noon and you can watch the game live on Paramount+, while there will also be a Star Cam on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Last season, the two sides showed their best, making it to the UEFA Champions League semifinals, as they faced each other with Inter winning both games before losing the final to Manchester City on June 10. In a new season, they both saw huge changes to their rosters and they face as both Serie A leaders, for the first time in the history. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, September 16 | Time: 12:00 0.m. ET

Saturday, September 16 | 12:00 0.m. ET Location: San Siro -- Milan, Italy

San Siro -- Milan, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Star cam: CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network Odds: Inter +114; Draw: +235; AC Milan +240

Team news

Inter: Inter are coming from three wins in the first three games of the season and have all the players available for the Derby della Madonnina. Coach Simone Inzaghi is not expected to make any changes for this crucial game, and will likely play with the same eleven that started the first games of the year.

Potential Inter XI: Sommer; Darmian, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Lautaro Martinez.

AC Milan: With the injury of Pierre Kalulu and the suspension of Fikayo Tomori, AC Milan's defense will be led by Malick Thiaw and Simon Kjaer, who is expected to replace the injured player. Christian Pulisic will start on the right side of the attack, and will play alongside Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud.

Potential AC Milan XI: Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Kjaer, Theo Hernandez; Loftus-Cheek, Krunic, Reijnders; Pulisic, Giroud, Rafa Leao.

Prediction

Last season Inter managed to win four derbies out of five during the year in all competitions, while AC Milan only won one in September 2022. They will fight for a revenge. Pick: AC Milan 2, Inter 2.