A Turkish Super Lig match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce ended on a violent note on Sunday after Trabzonspor fans stormed the pitch following their side's 3-2 loss.

Following the end of the match, a fan ran onto the field to fight Fenerbahce's Bright Osayi-Samuel, who then swung his fist toward the fan, according to Reuters. A video of fellow Fenerbahce player Michy Batshuayi attempting a high spin kick to hit a fan also surfaced online after the game.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

It is unclear if anything other than the result instigated the event. Fenerbahce manager Ismail Kartal insisted his team did nothing to kick off the violence.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino condemned the incident the following day in a statement on social media, asking that relevant authorities to investigate and punish the fans who perpetrated the event.

"The violence witnessed after the Turkish Süper Lig match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahçe is absolutely unacceptable - on or off the field, it has no place in our sport or society," Infantino said. "I have said it before, and I will say it again - without exception, in football, all players have to be safe and secure to play the game which brings such joy to so many people all over the world. I call on the relevant authorities to ensure that this is respected at all levels and for the perpetrators of the shocking events in Trabzon to be held accountable for their actions."

The nation's interior minister Ali Yerlikaya addressed the incident on social media and said that an investigation is underway, adding that "Above all, sport is gentlemanship. It is never acceptable for violence to take place on football pitches."