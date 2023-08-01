South Africa and Italy will battle for a spot in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup knockout round when they meet in an important Group G matchup on Wednesday. The loser is eliminated, while the winner moves on to the Round of 16. Italy opened the tournament with a 1-0 win over Argentina, but then suffered a 5-0 defeat to Sweden. South Africa, meanwhile, opened with a 2-1 loss to Sweden before playing to a 2-2 draw with Argentina.

Kickoff is set for 3 a.m. ET at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand. Italy are the -160 favorites (risk $160 to win $100) according to the latest South Africa vs. Italy odds, with South Africa the +400 underdogs. A draw is priced at +280 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

South Africa vs. Italy spread: Italy -0.5 (-160), South Africa +0.5 (+125)

South Africa vs. Italy over/under: 2.5 goals

South Africa vs. Italy money line: South Africa +400, Italy -160, Draw +280

SA: South Africa are 2-3-2 since the beginning of the year

ITA: The Italians have reached the Women's World Cup quarterfinals twice, the last coming in 2019

Why you should back Italy

After an embarrassing loss to Sweden, the Italians will look to rebound in a big way. Helping lead the way is forward Cristiana Girelli, the team captain. The 33-year-old leads the team with 54 career international goals in 104 appearances. She scored Italy's goal in the win over Argentina on July 24. During the 2019 Women's World Cup qualifiers and competition, she registered 10 goals.

Also helping propel the offense is forward Barbara Bonansea. The 32-year-old has 30 goals in 95 appearances for the Italian team. Since 2017, she has registered 14 goals and 12 assists in 55 matches played, including 49 starts. Playing for Juventus in Serie A, she had eight goals in 15 appearances, including 12 starts this past season. See which team to back here.

Why you should back South Africa

Thembi Kgatlana, 27, has one goal in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring in the 66th minute against Argentina. In 66 appearances for her national team, she has recorded 25 goals. Since 2018, she has registered 27 goals in 82 professional matches, including 10 in 27 matches for Eibar in Spain in 2020-2021. She currently is a member of Racing Louisville of the National Women's Soccer League in the United States.

Hildah Magaia has been a spark plug for the offense as well. She scored the lone goal for South Africa in the loss to Sweden, and has registered four goals since the beginning of the year. The 28-year-old has recorded 17 goals in 27 appearances for the national team. She is a member of Sejong Sportstoto after playing in Sweden for Moron in 2021. For Moron, Magaia scored 12 goals in 22 matches. See which team to back here.

How to make South Africa vs. Italy picks

