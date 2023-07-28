Teams looking to all but secure their place in the Round of 16 meet when Sweden battle Italy in a 2023 Women's World Cup Group G matchup on Saturday in New Zealand. A victory will give the winner six points in the group with one match to play. Sweden got a scare in their opening match when they fell behind by a goal to South Africa before tying the match in the 65th minute and winning it 2-1 with a score in the 90th minute. Italy were in a similar circumstance when it appeared they would play to a scoreless draw with Argentina before Captain Cristiana Girelli put her side on her back with a goal in the 87th minute to secure a 1-0 triumph.

Italy vs. Sweden spread: Sweden -0.5 (-125), Italy +0.5 (-105)

Italy vs. Sweden over/under: 2.5 goals

Italy vs. Sweden money line: Sweden -118, Italy +350, Draw +220

SWE: Have gone 3-1-2 since the start of the year

ITA: Have been on a roll, winning four and playing to a draw in their last five matches

Why you should back Sweden

Forward Fridolina Rolfo came up big on Sunday, scoring the equalizer against South Africa. The 29-year-old has scored 26 goals in 78 appearances for the Swedes since joining the national team in 2014. She scored three goals in the 2020 Summer Olympics and scored four goals in 2023 World Cup qualification. Since the beginning of 2020, she has registered 16 goals in 35 matches for Sweden.

Another spark plug for the Swedish offense is Captain Caroline Seger. She leads her team with 235 all-time appearances, and has scored 32 goals since joining the national team in 2005. The 38-year-old scored a pair of goals in a 4-0 win over Georgia in the 2023 World Cup qualification. Professionally, she is a member of FC Rosengard, a side in Sweden, where she has registered 12 goals in 78 appearances since 2017. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why you should back Italy

Cristiani Girelli helps lead the Italian offense. In 104 appearances for the Italian national team, she has registered a team-high 53 goals. The 33-year-old was a big part of her side's 2019 FIFA World Cup success, when they reached the quarterfinals and finished seventh overall. Between the qualifiers and the first stage of the tournament, she registered 10 goals. She scored three times in a 5-0 win over Jamaica in the first stage and had two other multi-goal matches in qualifying. She has eight goals between qualifying and the first stage of the 2023 Women's World Cup, including two multi-goal matches.

Also helping power the Italians is forward Barbara Bonansea. The 32-year-old has 30 goals in 95 appearances for the national team. She scored a pair of goals in 2023 World Cup qualifying, and scored both goals in a 2-1 win over Australia during the 2019 FIFA World Cup. Bonansea has been a member of Juventus in Serie A on the women's side since 2017, where she has registered 49 goals in 90 appearances. See who to back at SportsLine.

