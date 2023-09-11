After drawing the first game under coach Luciano Spalletti against North Macedonia (1-1), Italy have to win at San Siro against Ukraine on Tuesday if they have any hope of qualifying for Euro 2024. While it is not a must-win match, failing to pick up three points will put them in an uncomfortable position moving forward. The Azzurri are currently third in the group with four points after three games, while Ukraine are second with seven points after four games played. England are leading the group table with 13 points after five games. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, September 12 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Tuesday, September 12 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: San Siro -- Milan, Italy

San Siro -- Milan, Italy Live stream: fubo (try for free)

fubo (try for free) Odds: Italy -210; Draw: +290; Ukraine +600

Team news

Italy: Spalletti's side have to deal with some injuries, such as wingers Federico Chiesa and Matteo Politano who left the squad after picking up muscular knocks. Giacomo Raspadori and Nicolò Zaniolo are the ones expected to replace the starting players.

Potential Italy XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Scalvini, Bastoni, Dimarco; Barella, Locatelli, Frattesi; Zaniolo, Immobile, Raspadori.

Ukraine: The guests arrive at the San Siro after drawing against England on Saturday. Wingers Andrij Yarmolenko and Mychajlo Mudryk are expected to start alongside striker Roman Yaremchuk.

Potential Ukraine XI: Bushchan; Konoplya, Zabarnyi, Matvienko, Mykolenko; Stepanenko, Zinchenko; Yarmolenko, Tsygankov, Mudryk; Yaremchuk.

Prediction

Italy have to win this game, otherwise, the 2024 Euro qualification might be in danger. Pick: Italy 2, Ukraine 1.