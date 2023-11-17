In a clash of two teams heading in different directions, it's quite a two legged tie with a spot in the Nations League semifinals and Copa America on the line. Canada are looking for balance after the departure of head coach John Herdman to take over Toronto FC. Mauro Biello is the interim head coach at the moment, but a decision on a permanent hire has yet to be made.

Meanwhile, the Reggae Boyz are improving by the day. They're undefeated in five games after losing in the Gold Cup semifinals to Mexico and if Jamaica are able to make the Copa America it could be a coming out party for their improved squad. After strong dual national recruitment, a win in this two-legged tie could show a shift in the balance of power among Concacaf nations.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds



Date : Friday, Nov. 17 | Time : 7 p.m. ET

: Friday, Nov. 17 | : 7 p.m. ET Location : Independence Park, Kingston, Jamaica

: Independence Park, Kingston, Jamaica TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS Sports Golazo Network | Paramount+ Odds: Jamaica +185; Draw +205; Canada +150

Storylines

Jamaica: Led by Demari Gray and Leon Bailey, Jamaica can offer an attacking presence that will make Canada struggle if they aren't defensively sound. They're no longer catching teams by surprise, but the Reggae Boyz now need to figure out consistency, although their home form against the Canucks has been good, only losing once in their last 10 home meetings with the team.

Canada: Canada has been on a downward spiral since the highs of qualifying for the World Cup, struggling to recapture the form that led them to the top of Concacaf qualifying. Due to the finances, coaching upheaval and so much more, the consistency that saw Canada reach the top of World Cup qualifying hasn't been there. They'll need a big performance from Jonathan David who has only scored two League 1 goals this season as missing Copa America would be a disappointment.

Prediction

Playing in Kingston Jamaica will prove to be too much for Canada as Andre Blake and Damion Lowe will create a defensive wall that can't be breached. Pick: Jamaica 1, Canada 0