Juventus' Douglas Costa faces fine and suspension for elbowing, headbutting and spitting opponent

Players lose their cool sometimes. It happens and it can be hard to control. But what Douglas Costa did on Sunday against Sassuolo was something else. The Juventus player headbutted an opponent, tackled from behind, threw an elbow and spat on the face of his opponent in the same match where Cristiano Ronaldo found his scoring touch.Take a look:

Ffs Douglas, “No Rules” mode is reserved for FIFA 19.... pic.twitter.com/hqMndG8Ymn — Matthew Santangelo (@Matt_Santangelo) September 16, 2018

That is almost as bad as it can get. The sportsmanship went out the door with the first headbutt, and now people will start remembering him for this and not his superb ability. We all have bad days and have made mistakes, but he made numerous and should be held responsible. He received a red card for his actions, but more is to come.

And as you would expect, his coach wasn't too pleased. Massimiliano Allegri had some strong words after the match:

"Maybe he was irritated at a foul before, but it doesn't matter, because this absolutely must not happen. The one thing we must avoid doing is falling for provocation," Allegri said.

Allegri went on to say that a fine is coming.

"It's only right that he is fined, and he certainly will be," Allegri said.

"I was surprised by his reaction. We have suffered a goal, a red card and a suspension which will be long."

Costa took to Instagram to apologize after the game.

"I would like to apologize to all of the Juventus fans for my misleading reaction in today's match. I'd like to apologize to my teammates, who are always with me in good times and bad. I screwed up, I am aware and I apologize to everyone for it," Costa wrote. "I'd like to make it clear that this isolated incident does not match what I have always shown in my career."

He put his team in a rough spot. And he looks like a clown as a result, apology or not.