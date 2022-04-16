It took ten minutes of insanity but Juventus pulled out a 1-1 draw in stoppage time against Bologna thanks to none other than Dusan Vlahovic (you can catch all the Serie A action on Paramount+). Manager Max Allegri's side made things interesting, going behind at home to Marko Arnautovic's 12th goal of the season for Bologna in the 52nd. It looked like Bologna would hold on, and then they thoroughly lost their heads in the 84th minute.

Two red cards were handed out in quick succession. After a VAR review, Adama Soumaoro was given a straight red card for his challenge on Alvaro Morata. In the aftermath of the review, Gary Medel was also dismissed picking up two yellows in quick succession when he wouldn't stop protesting to the referee.

Morata would have the last laugh though as deep in stoppage time a corner careened around the box finally falling awkwardly to him. He struck a bicycle kick across the face of goal which found Vlahovic for his 23rd Serie A goal of the season. Juventus' fortunate equalizer wiped away some of the frustration of the day. It's still a result that Allegri won't want but one point is better than no points.