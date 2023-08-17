Juventus come from one of the most difficult and challenging years in their history and want to respond to what happened in the last season. The Bianconeri received a 10-point deduction in the 2022-23 Serie A season after the Italian club were found guilty by the Italian FA appeals court (Corte d'Appello) for rules violations. With the points deducted, Juventus finished seventh in the league and qualified for the UEFA Conference League. However, on July 28, UEFA banned Juventus from competing in the European competitions in the upcoming 2023-24 season, which means the Bianconeri won't play in the UEFA Conference League.

Last November, after the investigations became public, the whole Juventus board resigned, marking the end of Andrea Agnelli's era as club president. Most notably, that included, alongside Agnelli, vice-president and former Juve great Pavel Nedved. Agnelli took charge of the club in 2010 after some difficult years, especially in 2006 when Juventus were at the center of the Calciopoli's scandal that relegated the Italian side to the second division. Later, under Agnelli, Juventus managed to win nine Serie A titles in a row, from 2011 to 2020. Juventus have a brand new board, a new chairman and a new sporting director after the club decided to appoint Cristiano Giuntoli, the mastermind behind the success of Napoli over the past years.

Summer transfer business

Giuntoli was only appointed at the end of June but immediately started to work on the transfer business. Juventus last a key player of the past decade, since Juan Cuadrado didn't extend his deal with the club and decided to sign for Inter. Massimiliano Allegri, who stayed despite the interests coming from Saudi clubs, want to be back at the highest levels and will try to be back in the title race. Juventus' only signing so far has been USMNT winger Timothy Weah, who joined from Lille and will be the replacement of Cuadrado. At the same time, the Bianconeri will have some players back after their season loans, including American international Weston McKennie and Nicolò Rovella, one of the most promising talents of Italian soccer, who played at Monza in the past season. Juventus also signed Arek Milik permanently from Olympique Marseille, as the Polish striker was one of the best signings of the past year especially when he needed to cope the absence of Dusan Vlahovic.

What to expect from Juventus

Juventus will definitely benefit by the fact they won't play European competitions and will only have to focus on the league and the domestic cup. When Juventus started to rebuild in 2011 under Antonio Conte, that led to the first title of the Agnelli era. Maybe it won't happen this time, since there are other clubs like Inter or AC Milan that are probably more competitive, but this season can definitely become a good starting point for a new cycle. Juventus should and have enough to end up in the top four but won't be part of the title race this year. However, they can focus on winning the Coppa Italia, bringing a trophy back to the club three years after the last one.

Three players to watch out

Timothy Weah: The USMNT winger will be the replacement for Juan Cuadrado, one of the most important Juventus players of the past decade. He's ready to make the next step. There are a lot of expectations around him, but he's in the right club to perform at his best.

Nicolò Rovella: The Italian midfielder played for Monza the past season where he showed his skills and became a key player for one of the surprises of the league. Now he's called to do the same at Juventus and he will definitely have chances to show that he can make it.

Federico Chiesa: Last season he was still recovering from his ACL injury and wasn't in the best of form, but this season everything looks different for him. He's the most talented player on the roster and he will show it.

Juventus predictions