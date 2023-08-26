Serie A returns Sunday on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Bologna @ Juventus

Current Records: Bologna 0-0-1, Juventus 1-0-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Allianz Stadium

Allianz Stadium TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network Online Streaming: Paramount+

What to Know

Bologna will head out on the road to face off against Juventus at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Allianz Stadium.

Bologna couldn't capitalize on their home-pitch advantage in their season opener. They fell 2-0 to AC Milan on Monday.

Meanwhile, Juventus took on Udinese in their season opener, and it was just the start the team was looking for. Everything went Juventus' way against Udinese on Sunday as they made off with a 3-0 win. With the White and Blacks ahead 3-0 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Bologna is expected to lose their second match, which is bad news given the team's subpar 8-5-10 record as the underdog last season. Bologna fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every Serie A match netted those bettors $2,001.47. On the other hand, Juventus will play as the favorite, and the team was 19-6-7 as such last season.

While Bologna is hoping for a better result this time, Juventus is hoping to keep the momentum going. Check back to see if Bologna can bounce back or if Juventus can keep them down.

Odds

Juventus is a huge favorite against Bologna, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -208 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Juventus won 8 games and tied 2 games in their last 10 contests with Bologna.