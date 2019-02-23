Juventus vs. Bologna: Serie A prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Ronaldo and company hit the road looking to stay undefeated
Juventus takes its undefeated league record on the road on Sunday for a Serie A showdown with Bologna at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara. Juve is in first place with a 21-3-0 record and 66 points, holding a 15-point advantage over second-place Napoli. Juve is inching closer to its eighth straight league title. Bologna, meanwhile, is right in the relegation battle with a 3-9-12 record and 18 points. Sitting in 18th place, Bologna is three points from safety and has three teams within four points.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Serie A: Juve vs. Bologna
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 24
- Time: 9 a.m. ET
- Location: Stadio Renato Dall'Ara
- TV channel: None
- Streaming: ESPN+
- Odds: Juventus -210 / Bologna +650 / Draw +310
Storylines
Juventus: Juve may rest some of its players after its Champions League showdown with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, which would certainly hurt their chances of winning, but Juve's reserves have enough talent to still win. In two meetings with Bologna this season, Juve is 2-0-0 having won both matches 2-0, with one coming in the league and another in the Coppa Italia.
Bologna: This team is on a decent little run of form, having taken four points out of a possible nine over the last three games. Bologna beat Inter, drew Genoa and just lost to Roma 2-1, showing some competitiveness that had been absent. The win over Inter was their first in Serie A since Sept. 30 of last year.
Juventus vs. Bologna prediction
With Ronaldo or not, Juve still goes on the road and earns a victory with a dominant performance filled with chances in front of goal.
Pick: Juventus (-210)
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
EFL Cup final preview
These teams just played a couple weeks ago, and it didn't go well for Chelsea
-
Liverpool vs. Manchester United preview
The Red Devils are in a tough stretch and looking for another big result
-
Barcelona vs. Sevilla preview
Barca hits the road looking to avoid dropping points after UCL play
-
Chelsea receives transfer ban from FIFA
The Blues won't be able to make any signings until the summer of 2020
-
UCL: City, Atletico pick up crucial wins
The final first legs of the UCL's round of 16 closed out with some dramatic late goals
-
Champions League group stage schedule
The knockout stage of the Champions League kicked off on Tuesday with Manchester United and...