Juventus vs. Bologna: Serie A prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Juventus takes its undefeated league record on the road on Sunday for a Serie A showdown with Bologna at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara. Juve is in first place with a 21-3-0 record and 66 points, holding a 15-point advantage over second-place Napoli. Juve is inching closer to its eighth straight league title. Bologna, meanwhile, is right in the relegation battle with a 3-9-12 record and 18 points. Sitting in 18th place, Bologna is three points from safety and has three teams within four points.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Serie A: Juve vs. Bologna

Date : Sunday, Feb. 24



: Sunday, Feb. 24 Time : 9 a.m. ET



: 9 a.m. ET Location : Stadio Renato Dall'Ara



: Stadio Renato Dall'Ara TV channel : None



: None Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Juventus -210 / Bologna +650 / Draw +310

Storylines

Juventus: Juve may rest some of its players after its Champions League showdown with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, which would certainly hurt their chances of winning, but Juve's reserves have enough talent to still win. In two meetings with Bologna this season, Juve is 2-0-0 having won both matches 2-0, with one coming in the league and another in the Coppa Italia.

Bologna: This team is on a decent little run of form, having taken four points out of a possible nine over the last three games. Bologna beat Inter, drew Genoa and just lost to Roma 2-1, showing some competitiveness that had been absent. The win over Inter was their first in Serie A since Sept. 30 of last year.

Juventus vs. Bologna prediction

With Ronaldo or not, Juve still goes on the road and earns a victory with a dominant performance filled with chances in front of goal.

Pick: Juventus (-210)