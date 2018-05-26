Karius' Champions League nightmare: Twitter reacts to Liverpool goalkeeper's horrible day
It wasn't a good day for Karius, but he is getting some support too
The Champions League final was a dreamy 90 minutes for Real Madrid, but for Liverpool -- and especially goalkeeper Loris Karius -- it was a horrible time they never want to remember.
On top of losing the match, on top of conceding a crazy bicycle kick and losing Mohamed Salah, Karius conceded two of the worst goals you'll ever see, including an all-time shocker. As a result, Twitter went all in on the German goalkeeper, mocking him as only those on social media know how.
Here are some of the reactions, and some will actually make you feel good.
The Wikipedia update
A donation for Karius
He almost predicted it
His own words
United fans
Great fan support
Another club sent its regards
You really have to feel for Karius though. He had two really bad moments that will likely define his career for many. Here's hoping he bounces back and doesn't receive any abuse.
A dark day for him, and a perfect time to remember it's just a game.
