Karius' Champions League nightmare: Twitter reacts to Liverpool goalkeeper's horrible day

It wasn't a good day for Karius, but he is getting some support too

The Champions League final was a dreamy 90 minutes for Real Madrid, but for Liverpool -- and especially goalkeeper Loris Karius -- it was a horrible time they never want to remember.

On top of losing the match, on top of conceding a crazy bicycle kick and losing Mohamed Salah, Karius conceded two of the worst goals you'll ever see, including an all-time shocker. As a result, Twitter went all in on the German goalkeeper, mocking him as only those on social media know how.

Here are some of the reactions, and some will actually make you feel good.

The Wikipedia update

A donation for Karius

He almost predicted it

His own words

United fans

Great fan support

Another club sent its regards

You really have to feel for Karius though. He had two really bad moments that will likely define his career for many. Here's hoping he bounces back and doesn't receive any abuse.

A dark day for him, and a perfect time to remember it's just a game.

