Karius' Champions League nightmare: Twitter reacts to Liverpool goalkeeper's horrible day

The Champions League final was a dreamy 90 minutes for Real Madrid, but for Liverpool -- and especially goalkeeper Loris Karius -- it was a horrible time they never want to remember.

On top of losing the match, on top of conceding a crazy bicycle kick and losing Mohamed Salah, Karius conceded two of the worst goals you'll ever see, including an all-time shocker. As a result, Twitter went all in on the German goalkeeper, mocking him as only those on social media know how.

Here are some of the reactions, and some will actually make you feel good.

The Wikipedia update

Things move swiftly on Wikipedia... pic.twitter.com/X0gPxkX96c — Drew Dougherty (@DoughertyDrew) May 26, 2018

A donation for Karius

He almost predicted it

Karius was warned, he really was



😂😂 pic.twitter.com/u3vU7xVpAM — Totally Man Utd™ (@TotallyMUFC) May 26, 2018

His own words

Loris Karius to @sammatterface @talkSPORT: " My mistakes have lost the final. I'm sorry ... sorry to everyone" — Oliver Kay (@OliverKayTimes) May 26, 2018

United fans

Great fan support

Karius in tears, apologizes to Liverpool fans pic.twitter.com/sU3za6UaIu — Ahmed Al Omran (@ahmed) May 26, 2018

Another club sent its regards

Chin up, @LorisKarius. Anyone can have a bad game. A hug from @en_sscnapoli — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) May 26, 2018

You really have to feel for Karius though. He had two really bad moments that will likely define his career for many. Here's hoping he bounces back and doesn't receive any abuse.

A dark day for him, and a perfect time to remember it's just a game.