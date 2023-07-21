Waves are coming from France where Kylian Mbappe has been left out of Paris Saint-Germain's squad for their preseason tour in Japan and South Korea, according to Fabrizio Romano. After Mbappe informed the club wouldn't extend his contract which expires in 2024 emerged, PSG were left with a decision to either sell the French star now or go through the season and risk losing him on a free transfer and it looks like they'll lean to selling depending on the fee that can be fetched for Mbappe. Romano reports that PSG believe Mbappe has already agreed to a deal with Real Madrid to join in the summer of 2024 and thus want to sell him now, rather than risk him leaving for nothing next summer.

The decision would create an interesting stand off. How much would Real Madrid pay if they already expect to get him free in a year? Would Mbappe entertain offers from another team? If those issues aren't resolved would PSG really force him not to play for a season? These are all high-stakes questions for the parties involved. With Karim Benzema gone to Saudi Arabia, Los Blancos have a void in their attack that Mbappe would seamlessly fill, but they may have to fight off Premier League suiters if PSG is serious about selling Mbappe, and Mbappe is willing to listen to offers from other potential destinations.

If Mbappe isn't committed to PSG, this is the quickest way for Luis Enrique to rebuild the squad as plenty of business has already been completed this summer, and of course if PSG do land a big sum for him it will also have implications for the rest of soccer, as how PSG choose to spend their money replacing Mbappe would have ripple effects across football.