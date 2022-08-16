Los Angeles FC has been the class of Major League Soccer this season as it leads the league with 54 points and has lost only four of its 24 matches. The club is riding a six-game winning streak and has been defeated just once in its last 12 contests (10-1-1). LAFC (17-3-4) attempts to continue the successful run when it hosts D.C. United in an MLS matchup on Tuesday. D.C. United (6-4-14) is last in the league with 22 points and has won only two of its last 15 matches. The teams are meeting for the third time overall and first since Apr. 6, 2019, when LAFC posted a 4-0 victory.

Kickoff at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is the -500 favorite (risk $500 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest LAFC vs. D.C. United odds from Caesars Sportsbook. D.C. United is the +1300 underdog, a regulation draw is +525, while the over/under for total goals scored is set at 3.5. Before locking in any D.C. United vs. LAFC picks, you need to see what SportsLine soccer insider Jon Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is 204-187-7 on his SportsLine picks in 2022, which includes a run of 51-34-1 on his last 86 picks (59.3 percent) for a profit of more than $900 for $100 bettors. Anyone following him is way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down LAFC vs. D.C. United from every angle and just revealed his MLS picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for D.C. United vs. LAFC:

LAFC vs. D.C. United spread: Los Angeles -1.5 (-160)

LAFC vs. D.C. United over/under: 3.5 goals

LAFC vs. D.C. United money line: Los Angeles -500, D.C. United +1300, Draw +525

LAFC: Los Angeles has scored a league-high 27 left-footed goals this season

DC: D.C. United has been outscored 13-0 while losing its last four road matches LAFC

LAFC vs. D.C. United picks: See picks here.



Why you should back Los Angeles

LAFC possesses one of the most dangerous offenses in MLS as it ranks second with 53 goals, one fewer than Austin FC. The club has outscored its opponents 18-5 during its winning streak and has netted nine goals in its last two contests. Forward Cristian Arango scored three times over those matches and has converted in nine of his last 11 outings.

The 27-year-old Arango, who also has notched three assists this season, is tied for seventh in the league with 12 goals after recording 14 in 17 matches last year - his first in MLS. Carlos Vela is second on LAFC with eight goals and leads the team with seven assists. The 33-year-old scored only nine goals over the previous two seasons after setting the MLS record with 34 in 2019 en route to the Landon Donovan MVP Award.

Why you should back D.C. United

D.C. United has struggled to score all season and has gone three matches without a goal. But the team has played better defensively since being trounced 7-0 by Philadelphia on July 8, allowing more than two goals just once in its last seven contests. Despite its current drought, D.C. United came away with a point on Aug. 6 as it played to a 0-0 draw at home against the New York Red Bulls.

Most of the Black and Red's production in 2022 has come from the duo of forward Taxiarchis Fountas and striker Ola Kamara. A 26-year-old who is in his first season in MLS after spending the previous four in the Austrian Bundesliga, Fountas leads the club with 11 goals in 17 games. The 32-year-old Kamara has scored seven goals in 22 matches this year after leading D.C. United with 19 in 2021.

How to make LAFC vs. D.C. United picks

Eimer has analyzed the D.C. United vs. LAFC match from every angle and has provided three confident best bets and a full breakdown of the match. He's only sharing his expert MLS picks here.

So who wins the LAFC vs. D.C. United match on Tuesday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for D.C. United vs. LAFC, all from the soccer expert who is up more than $900 on his recent picks and has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the world, and find out.