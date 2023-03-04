Reigning MLS Cup champion LAFC begin defense of their MLS title on Saturday when they host the Portland Timbers at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. LAFC were scheduled to open the season on Feb. 25 against the rival LA Galaxy at the Rose Bowl, but heavy rain and snow in the area forced that match to be postponed until July. That means that Saturday's game will serve as the season opener for LAFC, which won both the Supporters' Shield and the MLS Cup title last season. Steve Cherundolo's men will face a Portland team that opened the season with a 1-0 victory over Sporting KC on Monday.

Kickoff is 4:30 p.m. ET.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more.

Now, Eimer has broken down LAFC vs. Portland Timbers from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for Portland Timbers vs. LAFC:

LAFC vs. Portland Timbers spread: LAFC -1.5 (+110), Portland +1.5 (-140)

LAFC vs. Portland Timbers over/under: 3.5 goals

LAFC vs. Portland Timbers money line: LAFC -255, Portland +575, Draw +360

LAFC: The club ranked second in the MLS in goals last season (66)

POR: The Timbers rank fourth in the MLS in head duel percentage (61.5)

Why you should back LAFC

The defending champs have a dangerous attacker in Denis Bouanga. The 28-year-old from France appeared in just seven matches for LAFC last season after he was sold by Saint-Étienne for $5 million. He scored only one goal for LAFC, which ironically came against Portland, but he is a proven scorer who had 26 goals in 97 appearances for Saint-Étienne. With the retirement of Gareth Bale, Bouanga figures to play a larger role for LAFC this season, and he enters Saturday's match on a roll, having scored four goals in the preseason.

In addition, LAFC will face a Portland team that will be without one of its best players, Yimmy Chara. The 31-year-old Colombian has 14 goals in 86 career appearances for the Timbers, but he was forced to leave Monday's victory in the first half with a right hamstring injury. He was officially ruled out for Saturday's game.

Why you should back the Portland Timbers

The Timbers added a playmaking midfielder in the offseason in Evander. The 24-year-old from Brazil had 50 goals and 58 assists in 167 appearances with Midtjylland of the Danish league prior to joining Portland on a club-record transfer fee. His arrival is widely regarded as one of the biggest acquisitions by any MLS team from the offseason.

In addition, the Timbers face an LAFC team that lost two key attackers in the offseason. Gareth Bale, who helped the club lift the Cup after coming over in midseason, retired in the offseason. In addition, Cristian Arango, who led the team and finished ninth in the MLS in goals (16), was transferred to Liga MX.

How to make LAFC vs. Portland Timbers picks

Eimer has broken down this MLS match from every angle. He is leaning Under the goal total.

