Although there has been no UEFA Champions League or Europa League this week, that has not stopped it from being a busy week in European soccer and beyond.

Catching you up on some of the stories that you might have missed, LaLiga chief Javier Tebas wants to bring competitive games to the U.S. while Eintracht Frankfurt's Andre Silva answered some questions from CBS Sports.

U.S. 'deserves' LaLiga big guns

Speaking on a press call to announce ESPN's acquisition of the U.S. rights to broadcast LaLiga through 2029, Tebas admitted that moving El Clasico out of Spain would be "complicated" but that sending the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid to North American soil remains a priority.

"Staging the Clasico in the U.S. would be complicated," said Tebas to CBS Sports' question on the topic. "It is the game between the most important clubs in the world. I have to be honest, it is complex. However, this deal does increase the opportunity to stage other official games there.

"We have tried, and we will continue to do so. We hope that in the near future, we could see Barca play one game there one season, Real another, Atletico or other clubs too ... our fans in the U.S. deserve to have a top-level game staged there."

Silva ignoring coach and sporting director uncertainty

During an international media gathering, the Frankfurt striker explained that he and his teammates are focusing on trying to finish the Bundesliga season as strongly as possible with Champions League qualification still possible despite the announced departures of coach Adi Hutter and sporting director Fredi Bobic.

"I am focused on Schalke and then Freiburg," Silva told CBS Sports. "All of the team -- from the players to the coach -- are focused on that. We have goals that we need to achieve. We have to be in the present. We are professional and we know that the most important thing is the next game."

On the topic of his and Luka Jovic's revivals in Frankfurt after difficult spells with AC Milan and Real Madrid respectively, Silva paid tribute to the Bundesliga club.

"Here, they try to make me comfortable and give me everything in order to realize my potential," said the 25-year-old. "Eintracht gives us everything that we need, and they never give up trying to give us more."

German clubs are looking to France increasingly for new talents and the Portugal international believes that the Bundesliga is well-placed to acquire these gems as one of the continent's most reputable competitions.

"It is normal when we are talking about the Bundesliga, one of the best leagues, that players of quality come here," said Silva. "They want to come here, and the Bundesliga also wants the same. I think it is a win-win for both."

Finally, the former FC Porto man admitted that Major League Soccer and a spell in the U.S. could be a possibility for him before the end of his career.

"You never know," he said. "I try to focus on the present. I try to like every league that exists. The culture, the football, I try to understand it -- I try to see the beauty in everything. With MLS, you never know. I am still young, and I still have a lot to achieve. I know the quality and the focus from the American people on all sports, NBA and also football."

PSG and Jordan Brand unveil 21-22 home kit

Paris Saint-Germain have launched their 2021-22 home kit and it has a distinct NBA feel to it, with the French giants' proud nod to the Chicago Bulls with the shorts as part of a "timeless, elegant and stylish" look.

"Continuing the tradition of the pioneering collaboration between PSG and Jordan Brand over the last four years, the shorts rework the famous Chicago Bulls diamond motif, while the collection as a whole fuses the club's identity with the iconic stylings of basketball and street culture," read the official release.

"These new pieces combine the style of two of the world's leading sports and are the latest incarnations of an ambitious partnership that has already generated more than its fair share of successful and eye-catching designs."

Monaco rebrand with 'RISE. RISK. REPEAT.'

Ligue 1 rivals and next week's Coupe de France final opponents AS Monaco went one step further and announced an entire rebrand this week with RISE. RISK. REPEAT. Les Monegasques' new mantra as they look to build on the momentum generated by this season's impressive revival.

"Over the years, the Monegasque club has established itself as a benchmark by relying on its youth, its audacity and its ability to take up sporting challenges through its European epics and the record of success it has built up," read the release. "The new brand thus underlines the identity, the history and the view of the future of AS Monaco in the cosmopolitan context of the Principality."

"The club has launched several development projects, such as the Performance Centre, and the past summer we opened a new chapter on the sporting front," added vice-president Oleg Petrov. "The new brand accompanies this desire to move forward on and off the pitch, by building on what makes AS Monaco inimitable and strong."

ASM have also released a special edition kit to be worn this weekend against Stade Rennais which they were kind enough to send CBS one of.

Marseille in stylish kit reveal

One a big day for French kits, Olympique de Marseille also revealed their new threads in unique style with a video emphasizing the strong bond with their fans that features long-serving former player and ex-France international Eric Di Meco.

Laporte declares for Spain

Finally, Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte will represent Spain internationally and not France after pledging his international allegiance to his adopted country over his birth country after a lack of senior recognition.

FIFA approved the switch for the 26-year-old and confirmed that he could even feature at this summer's Euros as he is "eligible to play for the representative teams of the RFEF -- Spanish Football Association with immediate effect."

FIFA's amendment to its rules last year made this possible for Laporte with players eligible to switch in the event that they have not played more than three times or featured at a major international tournament.