AC Milan will try to get back into the win column when they visit Lazio for a Serie A showdown on Friday. The Rossoneri are winless in their last three matches across all competition and look to stay high in the Serie A table, where they sit in third place. Meanwhile, Lazio are eighth in the Serie A table and are searching for consistency after losing three of their last five league games.

Kickoff from Stadio Olimpico in Rome is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. The latest Lazio vs. AC Milan odds list AC Milan as +125 favorites (risk $100 to win $125) on the 90-minute money line, with Lazio listed as +220 underdogs. A draw is priced at +225 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.



How to watch AC Milan vs. Lazio

Lazio vs. AC Milan date: Friday, Mar. 1

Lazio vs. AC Milan time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Lazio vs. AC Milan time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Italian Serie A picks for AC Milan vs. Lazio

Before you tune in to Friday's match, you need to see the Serie A picks from betting expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For Lazio vs. AC Milan, Green is picking the match to end in a draw for a +230 payout. The expert acknowledges that AC Milan have a the upper hand in the head-to-head matchup, winning five of their last six meetings against Lazio including a 2-0 in the reverse fixture back in September. That being said, he expects opposing playing styles and fatigue from busy schedules to be a factor on Friday.



The Rossoneri have scored 28 goals and conceded 24 in 13 away games, while Lazio have scored 13 times and conceded only nine goals in 12 league matches at Stadio Olimpico. Lazio have also only lost three times at home while Milan have only lost three times on the road. However both teams have tournament duties, with Lazio competing in Champions League and AC Milan playing in Europa League, so these teams could also be tired when they face off on Friday.

"It makes this a tough game to call, and the teams could ultimately cancel one another out," Green told SportsLine. Stream the match here.

