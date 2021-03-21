Kelechi Iheanacho scored twice as Leicester City reached the FA Cup semifinals with an outstanding 3-1 win over Manchester United at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing their first ever FA Cup win -- and a semi-final with Southampton at Wembley -- Leicester burst out of the gates with a ferocious trap that particularly focused on Fred. They were right to do so and Youri Tielemans picked the Brazilian's pocket in the 24th minute before slipping Kelechi Iheanacho through. The Nigerian international calmly rounded Dean Henderson to net his 12th goal of the season.

United drew level before the break with a rare moment of real quality -- Donny van de Beek dummying Paul Pogba's cross for Mason Greenwood to drive in -- but they were undoubtedly second best to Leicester, who regained their lead seven minutes into the second half when Tielemans slalomed through the visiting defense after a one-two with Iheanacho, who would wrap the win up with a back-post header in the 78th minute.

Here's how the players rated at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester ratings

Kasper Schmeichel

Though there was a slightly nervous flap in the first half, Schmeichel was typically assertive when crosses came his way and saved excellently from Bruno Fernandes late on.

Rating: 6

Wesley Fofana

It is hard to believe that Fofana is only 20, such is the authority with which he defends. Certainly there were challenging moments defending Paul Pogba, not least when he got spun for United's equalizer, but the youngster came out on top more often than not.

Rating: 8



Jonny Evans

The veteran defender showed moments of real composure at the back, particularly at the half hour mark when he mopped up a long ball cooly with Mason Greenwood lurking dangerously.

Rating: 7



Caglar Soyuncu

Another Leicester defender who radiated authority, such was Soyuncu's quality on the ball that he could step into midfield then keep going on and on. Add to that an ability to win every cross that came his way and this was an excellent performance by the Turk.

Rating: 8



Marc Albrighton

A solid presence on United's dangerous left flank, where he predominantly focused on defensive support but offered useful support runs when Leicester looked to drive forward. His cross for the third goal was right on the money.

Rating: 7



Youri Tielemans

His energetic, aggressive pressing brought Leicester their opener whilst Tielemans' quality on the ball meant Leicester could move from defense to attack in the blink of an eye. Usually that was through a pass but he showed with a great run for the second goal that he could be a one-man force for the Foxes.

Rating: 8



Wilfred Ndidi

Whenever Ndidi wanted the ball he took the ball. He looks like the imposing central midfielder United (and many other sides) are crying out for, one who can distribute the ball effectively, beat the press and regain possession.

Rating: 8

Timothy Castagne

His delivery from wide was never anything less than dangerous whilst his interplay with Ayoze Perez constantly asked questions of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Rating: 7



Ayoze Perez

Not as influential a force as others in this team but there was little to complain about from Perez, who kept popping up in difficult spaces to drag United's defense this way and that.

Rating: 6



Kelechi Iheanacho

Though it was certainly not the hardest of chances he will score this season, Iheanacho showed real composure to round Henderson and slot into the net. That typified the exceptional improvements the 24-year-old has made this season; he is not someone to let chances pass him by as he proved with a back-post header in the 78th minute.

Rating: 9



Jamie Vardy

With just one goal in 15 games since Christmas it is apparent that Vardy does not have the razor sharp confidence in front of goal that has defined him for so long. A cross from wide on the left came his way, crying out for a volley but he didn't take it. Even when things clicked -- when he beat Maguire with a burst of pace -- something was off as he sliced his shot wide at the near post.

Rating: 4

Manager - Brendan Rodgers

This was a swaggering, energetic and fearless performance that served as a tribute to their manager and the strides they have taken forward before and since his appointment. Leicester play like they belong among England's elite clubs, a reflection of Rodgers' own self-belief.

Rating: 8



Manchester United ratings

Dean Henderson

Few goalkeepers could have conceded three goals and felt as helpless as Henderson did today. He was not the one giving up possession and there was little he could do for shots as well struck as Tielemans'.

Rating: 5



Aaron Wan-Bissaka

All too often he found himself isolated on the right with so little support from Greenwood and the same nagging questions of whether he could do more in attack remain despite one fizzing cross into a dangerous area.

Rating: 5



Victor Lindelof

It seemed all too easy for Iheanacho to drag Lindelof out of position without the Swede offering much to stop his opponent. There were no egregious errors today but equally no occasions where the No. 2 imposed himself on a dangerous attack.

Rating: 4



Harry Maguire

There were clumsy moments, not least when he brought down Iheanacho right on the edge of the box, and a center-back more fleet of foot might have been able to plug the gap. There were also flashes of quality such as when Maguire muscled Vardy off the ball in the 70th minute.

Rating: 4



Alex Telles

He wasn't to know that his diving block to deny Iheanacho was on an offside player, an excellent defensive intervention to start an impressive performance from the Brazilian in attack and defense where his crossing asked plenty of Leicester's defense.

Rating: 6



Fred

A player of Fred's experience ought to have been able to deal with the press that came his way for Leicester's opener. Too often he seemed to invite pressure without having any idea how to get away from it whilst his lack of awareness for the second goal United conceded was remarkable.

Rating: 3



Nemanja Matic

Should a player of his experience be so easily beaten by a one-two as Matic was when Tielemans and Iheanacho dovetailed for Leicester's second? The midfielder looked a little bit off the pace even if there were others who struggled more.

Rating: 4



Mason Greenwood

His goal was excellently taken, a welcome reminder of how sweetly Greenwood can strike the ball. He could have done more defensively, however, and it was notable that much of Leicester's success came down his flank.

Rating: 6



Donny van de Beek

For almost 40 minutes Van de Beek looked like what he was, a good player with no rhythm or match sharpness. Perhaps his excellent dummy for Greenwood does not really change that but it was a reminder there is a talent in there that Solskjaer ought to persevere with.

Rating: 5

Paul Pogba

There were flashes of excellence, including the pass that would go down as an assist for Greenwood's goal, but after so long on the sidelines through injury it was perhaps no surprise he was unable to bend the game to his will.

Rating: 5



Anthony Martial

The Frenchman was fortunate to avoid at least a yellow card for a reckless challenge on Tielemans and after that the game seemed to pass him by. There was no real movement into space or an attempt to get involved in the build up.

Rating: 4



Bruno Fernandes (sub, Pogba, 64')

For once Fernandes could not bail his side out, seeing too little of the ball to change the tie until he drew a superb save from Schmeichel with an 88th minute free-kick.

Rating: 5



Edinson Cavani (sub, Van de Beek, 64')

A negligible presence in this contest, largely because United offered no attacking punch after their quadruple change.

Rating: 4



Luke Shaw (sub, Telles, 64')

Shaw celebrated his return to the England squad with a good cameo off the bench, he has a real ability to beat his opponent when they come pressing in his direction.

Rating: 5



Scott McTominay (sub, Matic, 64')

McTominay got his angles all wrong as he tried to flick away Albrighton's cross but instead got nothing on the ball as Iheanacho headed in at the back post.

Rating: 4



Manager - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

This felt like a reminder of how United have struggled to craft out much of a game plan for Fernandes-free games, as though the whole game was building toward when Solskjaer would bring on his talisman. That he did so as part of a quadruple change felt more like a fit of pique than a clear attacking plan. The changes certainly did not improve the Red Devils.

Rating: 4

