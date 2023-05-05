The messy Lionel Messi saga has taken another turn. The soon-to-be-free-agent super star released a video apologizing to Paris Saint-Germain for his absence from training to go to Saudi Arabia with his family. PSG were scheduled to have an off day on Monday after their match against Lorient but, due to the team losing 3-1 and still not being able to capture the Ligue 1 title, manager Christophe Galtier canceled the off day leading to Messi being absent due to his pre-planned trip.

PSG then suspended Messi for two weeks due to his absence from training, leading to reports that the club won't be renewing his contract. But on his Instagram, Messi released the statement below:

"I thought we were going to have a day off after the game as always. I had this trip organized and I couldn't cancel it," said Messi. "I had already canceled it before. I apologize to my teammates and I'm waiting for what the club wants to do with me"

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, this isn't something that is likely to reopen the door to a return to PSG, where both sides seem set that the relationship has run its course, but it does show that Messi is making some amends for missing training. During the suspension, Messi will miss their next two games which see the club face Troyes and Ajaccio and he won't be paid during the duration of his forced break.

There could be a chance that this sets up Messi trying to reclaim those funds from his suspension but that remains to be seen at this time. But where things stand, a move to PSG that was supposed to be a glorious one for the club and Messi is seemingly ending in disappointment.

There are plenty of suiters for Messi if PSG does let him move during the summer including Inter Miami, Barcelona, and Al Hilal but there is the chance that other teams could enter the mix.