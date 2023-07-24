Soccer star Lionel Messi is officially the new captain of Inter Miami, head coach Tata Martino confirmed during a press conference on Monday.

Messi took the captain's armband after subbing in for his debut against Liga MX's Cruz Azul on Friday. Earlier this season the club's captain had been Brazilian midfielder Gregore, but he is currently out due to a foot injury. DeAndre Yedlin then took the job, and he is the one who handed the band over to Messi when the star checked in early in the second half.

Martino was asked the question about the teams captaincy in Spanish, and said yes, while adding that Messi had been the captain in his debut as well.

The expectations were high when the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner announced he was joining MLS. Messi didn't disappoint in his debut as he won his new team the game with a stoppage-time free-kick that made the final score of 2-1. The goal went viral on social media, and even Martino appreciated the greatness of it.

"It is something habitual from him [greatness], and because it is habitual, we try to normalize things that are not common," he said. "Even so, I think many of us started visualizing from the moment the foul was called that this could end the way it did."

Martino said it is possible that the longer Messi and former Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets play, they might even start games.

"We all know that when Messi starts, that amount of time later is practically 90 minutes. But it will all depend on how they feel, it's just their second game," the coach said.

Next up, Inter Miami will take on Atlanta United on Tuesday as part of the Leagues Cup in DRV PNK Stadium.