MLS dropped its list of the top 25 selling jerseys, and to no surprise, Lionel Messi tops the list.

Messi took top honors in short order -- he joined Inter Miami on July 15, and the list counts jersey sales on MLSstore.com from Jan. 1 to Sept. 12. He is joined in the top 25 by his ex-Barcelona teammates who now also play for Miami, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busequets, who signed for the club days after Messi did. Busquets joins Messi on the list, slotting in at 13th.

Joao Klauss of MLS expansion side St. Louis City ranks second on the list in the midst of a standout season -- he has eight goals this season, and the team currently sits in first place in the Western Conference. Rounding out the top five are Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar, Austin FC's Sebastian Druissi, and LAFC's Carlos Vela.

Fifteen of the 28 MLS clubs had at least one player in the top 25, while Miami, St. Louis, and the Seattle Sounders each have three players on the list. Six players to have featured for the U.S. men's national team are in the group, while Mexico standouts Vela and Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez are also amongst the top 25.

MLS did not release the number of jerseys sold during that time period.

See below for the full list of top-selling jerseys this year.

Top selling MLS jerseys by player