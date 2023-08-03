CBS Sports Golazo Network will provide live match coverage of the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup semifinals this month as Lionel Messi's Inter Miami CF face FC Cincinnati and the Houston Dynamo take on Real Salt Lake. The semifinals matches are set for Aug. 23 with Inter Miami and FC Cincinnati playing at 7 p.m. ET and the second one beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The Herons have been on a hot streak ever since the Barcelona legend arrived as he continued his incredible form with a two-goal showing on Wednesday night in Leagues Cup play. Messi's ex-Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets has joined the fray and Jordi Alba recently made his Inter Miami debut against Orlando. Depending on what happens in Leagues Cup, Miami is currently two Open Cup wins away from potentially hoisting its first trophy in franchise history.

The matches will be available on CBS Sports Golazo Network through Paramount+, the CBS Sports App, Pluto TV and CBSSports.com. The final will air live on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+ on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

The U.S. Open Cup, the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the United States, will see the semifinal round arrive with two intriguing battles. The new-look, revamped Inter Miami side with Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are flying high and remain undefeated since the World Cup winner's summer arrival, while FC Cincinnati lead Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference with a 15-6-2 record, having recorded eight more points than any other team in the league. Meanwhile, Real Salt Lake are looking like contenders thanks to a strong 2023 so far as Houston eye silverware with Mexican veteran Hector Herrera leading the midfield.

Additional coverage details for the semifinals and final will be announced at a later date.

TV schedule

Wednesday, Aug. 23

FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami CF, 7 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Wednesday, Sept. 27

U.S. Open Cup final (CBS Sports Network and Paramount+)