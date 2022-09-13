Ajax was just one of three teams that finished with a perfect six-game run through the group stage of last year's UEFA Champions League on Paramount+. After winning its first Group A game this year, the Dutch side will try to continue its strong start against Liverpool on Tuesday. The Reds also won all six of their group stage games last year before losing in the final to Real Madrid. Liverpool dropped its Group A opener, but comes into Tuesday as the favored side. You can see what happens next when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Anfield in Liverpool is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Liverpool vs. Ajax odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Liverpool as the -195 favorites (risk $195 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Ajax the +460 underdogs. A draw is priced at +375 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Ajax

Liverpool vs. Ajax date: Tuesday, Sept. 13

Liverpool vs. Ajax time: 3 p.m. ET

Liverpool vs. Ajax live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Ajax vs. Liverpool

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine's soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Liverpool vs Ajax, Green is backing both teams to score and for the match to finish over 2.5 total goals. The Reds should have enough depth to overcome the injuries all over their roster, but Liverpool will get one of its most important players back in the lineup, midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who made seven starts in ten UCL appearances last season. He's played in just three matches this season, but only logged 29 minutes against Napoli in his first game back from a hamstring injury.

Ajax has been off to a strong start in Eredivisie, where it is 6-0-0 in its domestic league to start the season. Forward Steven Bergwijn scored a goal against Rangers and already has seven goals overall across all matches. He could be a threat against a Liverpool defensive back line that saw 6-of-16 total shots land on target, four of which went in, against Napoli.

"[Defender Joel] Matip should be fit to face Ajax, and he would be a serious upgrade on the struggling Joe Gomez at the heart of the defense," Green told SportsLine. "This will represent a very stern test for Liverpool's dispirited stars. Klopp will need to get his troops fired up, and he will have to hope that Thiago brings some much-needed poise, control and creativity to the midfield."

