Liverpool will be seeking its second trophy of the season on Saturday when it takes on Chelsea in the 2022 FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium. The Reds won the League Cup over Chelsea, prevailing 11-10 in penalty kicks after the game remained scoreless through extra time. The teams also played to 1-1 and 2-2 stalemates in league play this season. Liverpool still has an outside chance at an unprecedented quadruple. It trails Manchester City by three points in the English Premier League title race with two games to play and is set for a Champions League final matchup with Real Madrid on May 28. This is the only remaining chance at silverware for Chelsea, which is third in the EPL table.

Kickoff is set for 11:45 a.m. ET.



Here are the betting lines and trends for Liverpool vs. Chelsea:

Chelsea vs. Liverpool spread: Liverpool -0.5 (-105)

Chelsea vs. Liverpool over-under: 2.5 goals

Chelsea vs. Liverpool money line: Chelsea +255, Liverpool +105, Draw +255

CHE: Chelsea has scored in 16 of its 17 matches (37 goals) since the last meeting

LIV: Liverpool has kept a clean sheet in nine of 18 games since the last matchup

Why you should back Liverpool

The Reds are healthy, and they should have no problem focusing on the task at hand with an eighth FA Cup crown on the line. They have not won the FA Cup since 2006, but they have been dominating all year. Liverpool is 26-8-2 in league play, and its only loss in its past 31 matches overall was a 1-0 setback to Inter Milan in a Champions League game it didn't need to win. Mohamed Salah leads the EPL with 22 goals and 13 assists, and he has 30 goals in all competitions. He is far from the only threat, with Sadio Mane (22 goals overall) and Diogo Jota (21) also dangerous.

Liverpool also has a pair of wing backs who provide impeccable service to the forwards. Trent Alexander-Arnold has set up 18 goals overall, while Andy Robertson has 14 assists. Liverpool leads the league by a wide margin in shots, posting 123 more than No. 3 Chelsea and putting more than 33 percent on target. The Reds outshot the Blues 20-11 in the League Cup meeting and held the ball for 55 percent of the match. They also had 11 corners while yielding just two.

Why you should back Chelsea

The Blues have been lost in the battle between Man City and Liverpool in the league race, but they are excellent on both ends. They are third in the league in goals scored and conceded, and they have plenty of solid scoring options of their own. Chelsea tends to elevate its game in the biggest competitions, and it won the Champions League last season and nearly pulled off a major comeback against Real Madrid in this year's edition. It has given Liverpool fits in the past few meetings and won the last matchup decided in regulation, 1-0 last March.

Chelsea gets its goals from numerous sources, and Mason Mount is a critical piece, posting 13 goals and 16 assists in all competitions. He is one of four players with at least 10 goals, joined by Romelu Lukaku (13), Kai Havertz (12) and Timo Werner (11). Christian Pulisic scored his eighth goal in a 3-0 win against Leeds United on Wednesday, and he had one of the goals in the 2-2 draw in January.



Green has scrutinized Chelsea vs. Liverpool from all sides, and he is leaning over on the goal total.

