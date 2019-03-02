Liverpool vs. Everton: Premier League match prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The latest installment of the Merseyside derby arrives on Sunday in the Premier League as first-place Liverpool visits ninth-place Everton on the 29th matchday. The Reds are 21-6-1 with 69 points, two points behind Manchester City, who already played on Saturday. Everton is 10-6-12 with 36 points but just two points above 12th place. This will be the 233rd meeting between the two teams, with the first-ever meeting taking place on Oct. 13, 1894.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Liverpool vs. Everton

Date: Sunday, March 3



Time: 11:15 a.m.



Location: Goodison Park



TV channel: NBCSN



Odds: Liverpool -165 / Everton +450 / Draw +300

Storylines

Liverpool: The only thing Liverpool has on its mind is getting back into first place. The Reds were jumped by Manchester City, who beat Bournemouth on Saturday. Now two points back, anything short of a victory will feel like defeat. The Reds will look to work down the wings and strike early to set the done. But finishing the weekend in second place could prove costly with City in fine form.

Everton: This team has been so up and down. At times they look like a top-six team, while other times they look like they should be in the bottom six. 39 goals scored, 39 against, and really lacking discipline in the final third. They can start pushing for seventh place with a victory, but losing here will likely see them fall into the bottom half of the table.

Liverpool vs. Everton prediction

The Reds get another Sadio Mane goal and kill the match off in the second half to stay top of the table.

Pick: Liverpool (-165)