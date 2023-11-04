There should be a festive atmosphere Sunday at Kenilworth Road when Luton Ton host Liverpool in a 2023-24 English Premier League matchup. Liverpool (7-2-1) are second in the Premier League table, two points behind leader Tottenham entering Matchweek 11. Luton Town (1-2-7) sit in 18th place as they navigate the top flight for the first time since 1992. The teams last met in the FA Cup in 2008, when Luton Town held the Reds to a 1-1 draw in the third round before Liverpool routed the Hatters 5-0 in the replay.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET in Luton, England. The Reds are -450 favorites (risk $450 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Luton Town vs. Liverpool odds. Luton Town are +1200 underdogs, a draw is priced at +525 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5. Before you lock in any Liverpool vs. Luton Town picks, you need to see what SportsLine soccer insider Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible. Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He is 131-117 (+9.84) on his soccer picks since last year's World Cup.

Now, Sutton has broken down Luton Town vs. Liverpool from every angle and just revealed his picks and EPL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Sutton's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Liverpool vs. Luton Town:

Luton vs. Liverpool spread: Liverpool -1.5 (-160)

Luton vs. Liverpool over/under: 3.5 goals

Luton vs. Liverpool money line: Luton +1200, Liverpool -450, Draw +525

LUT: Has scored two goals twice in its past five EPL matches.

LIV: Has scored at least two goals in 13 of 15 overall games.

Luton vs. Liverpool picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Liverpool

The Reds are in the hunt for the top spot in the table and won't take it easy, and they are the far superior team. They have scored 23 goals, led by Mohamed Salah's eight. Darwin Nunez has scored in the past three games, including the Reds' 2-1 EFL Cup victory against Bournemouth on Wednesday. Liverpool are tied for second-most league goals, while Luton Town are tied for third-fewest with nine. The Hatters have yielded 20, while Liverpool have conceded just nine.

With Salah and Nunez, as well as players like Diogo Jota (three), Cody Gakpo (two goals) and potentially Luis Diaz (two), the Reds are tough to stop. Luton Town are last in the league in possession (37%), so Liverpool should get plenty of chances. They are second in the league in shots with 172 and have 29 more on net than the hosts. The Hatters are putting 17% of their shots on target, worst in the league by far. Every other team is on target at least 28% of the time. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Luton Town

The intimate atmosphere at The Kenny can take some getting used to, and the Hatters make it a point to defend at home. They have conceded six goals in the four games at Kenilworth Road, while they've allowed 14 on the road. They have only scored three goals there but have been shut out just once. Luton Town have scored at least once in eight of their 12 matches in all competitions. They have scored six of their nine league goals over their past five games.

This will be Liverpool's fifth match since Oct. 21, while Luton Town will be playing their third. The Hatters have a couple of legitimate scorers in Carlton Morris (three goals) and Elijah Adebayo (two). Liverpool have allowed a goal in eight of their past 11 overall matches. Liverpool also miss the mark regularly on their shots and have the third-worst percentage on target (28.5). Luton are tied for fourth in the league in fouls (119), so they could frustrate the Reds on Sunday. See which team to pick here.

How to make Luton Town vs. Liverpool picks

Sutton has broken down Sunday's Premier League match from every possible angle and is leaning Over 3.5 goals. He also has his confident best bet and is offering a full breakdown of this matchup. He's sharing his Premier League picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Luton Town vs. Liverpool on Sunday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Liverpool vs. Luton Town have all the value, all from the soccer expert who has been cashing in big on his soccer picks, and find out.