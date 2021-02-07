Liverpool host Manchester City in Sunday's massive Premier League meeting near the summit of the table. Pep Guardiola's men arrive at Anfield on Sunday with a 13-game winning streak. This rivalry is never short of needle, but there is so much is at stake with the title in play and the champions are under pressure to rediscover their form. Manchester City, currently in first place, hold a seven-point cushion over Jurgen Klopp's fourth-place side with a game in hand.

This one has the potential to go a long way toward deciding this season's title winners and we asked our experts to give us their thoughts on this massive showdown.

Liverpool vs. Manchester City

Time: Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET (NBCSN)

Latest Odds: Liverpool +0.5 Bet Now



James Benge Roger Gonzalez Mike Goodman Jonathan Johnson Pick 2-0 2-2 2-0 3-0





Benge's take: At this moment City have the best attack in the league, the best defense and perhaps its two most in-form players in Ruben Dias and Ilkay Gundogan. Liverpool's performances have been better than their results -- at least until they get into the final third -- but they aren't playing as well as the league leaders. With no real home advantage at Anfield, it seems shrewd to go with the form book. Pick: Liverpool 0, Manchester City 2

Gonzalez's take: Liverpool are reeling, and the injuries continue to pile up. They regain form in attack, but City continue to deliver in the final third as each team takes a point. Pick: Liverpool 2, Manchester City 2

Goodman's take: Manchester City are just too good. Liverpool's attacking stumbles are understandable given the more conservative approach that their injuries have forced them to take. But City's defense is the best in the Premier League and likely the world. Pick: Liverpool 0, Manchester City 2

Johnson's take: Jurgen Klopp's men are struggling for goals at home and under-manned across the board. Sadio Mane could help to stem the tide if he returns, but the visitors will be motivated to take their chance to knock the Reds out of the title race. Pick: Liverpool 0, Manchester City 3

