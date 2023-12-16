A strong result at Anfield on Sunday would do wonders for Manchester United when they face fierce rivals Liverpool in a 2023-24 English Premier League match. United (9-0-7) lost 3-0 to Bournemouth last Saturday and have been wildly inconsistent, but they still sit sixth in the Premier League table. Liverpool (11-4-1) entered Matchweek 17 at the top of the EPL table and have six victories and three draws in their past nine league games. Both sides played in UEFA competition this week, with Man U losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich in a Tuesday Champions League match and the Reds falling 2-1 to Union SG in the Europa League on Thursday.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET in Liverpool, England. The latest Liverpool vs. Manchester United odds list Liverpool as -340 favorites (risk $340 to win $100), with United set as +750 underdogs. A draw is priced at +475 and the over/under for total match goals is set at 3.5. Before locking in any Manchester United vs. Liverpool picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's Men's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 85-53-5 for a profit of more than $3,900 for $100 bettors. Overall, he is 244-219-11 (+37.57) on soccer picks over that span. Anyone following him is way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down Liverpool vs. Manchester United from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for Manchester United vs. Liverpool:

Liverpool vs. Man United spread: Liverpool -1.5 (-130)

Liverpool vs. Man United over/under: 3.5 goals

Liverpool vs. Man United money line: Liverpool -340, United +750, Draw +475

LIV: Have scored at least twice in 12 of their 16 league matches.

MNU: Have been shut out in three of their past four overall games.

Why you should back Liverpool

The Reds have won all seven league games at Anfield this season and are 22-3-1 with a plus-26 goal differential there since the start of last season. They demolished United 7-0 in the most recent meeting in Liverpool, with Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo all scoring twice. That trio remains part of a powerful Liverpool attack that has scored 36 goals, second-most in the league. Liverpool also are tied for fewest goals conceded, allowing just 15 over the first 16 matches.

Salah has had a hand in 18 goals (11 goals, seven assists), tied with Man City's Erling Haaland for most in the league. He also had a brace in a 4-0 victory against United at Anfield in the 2021-22 season. The Reds have 32 shots and 13 on target in the past two home meetings. Nunez (four goals) and Gakpo (two) are among seven Liverpool players who have scored at least twice this season. Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson leads the Premier League in save percentage (80.6). See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Manchester United

The Red Devils are more rested for this match after playing at home Tuesday while Liverpool played Thursday in Belgium. The loss last week hurt, but it came on the heels of a strong showing in a 2-1 victory against Chelsea in their previous league match. They should be motivated, and they have the attacking talent to hang with anyone in the league. Bruno Fernandes (three goals, three assists) and Marcus Rashford are off to slow starts, but they combined for 25 goals and 13 assists in 2022-23.

United showed some grit Tuesday in holding German power Bayern Munich without a goal for 70 minutes in the 1-0 loss. Midfielder Scott McTominay has been an offensive force lately and leads the side with five goals. Fernandes sets his teammates up for success and leads the EPL in shot-creating actions (90). United goalkeeper Andre Onana shares the EPL lead with five clean sheets. See which team to pick here.

