Liverpool are looking to maintain their lead in the English Premier League table when they host Newcastle United on New Year's Day at Anfield. The Reds (12-6-1) are on a 12-match unbeaten run in Premier League play. Newcastle (9-2-8) have lost five of their past seven in all competitions. Liverpool have won five straight matches against the Magpies, including the past two on home soil.

Kickoff in Liverpool, England, is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Liverpool vs. Newcastle odds list the Reds as -235 favorites (risk $235 to win $100). The Magpies are +550 underdogs, a draw is priced at +390 and the over/under for total match goals is 3.5. Before you make any Liverpool vs. Newcastle picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's Men's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+2.75 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+2.42) and Euro 2024 qualifiers (+6.30), among others.

Now, Green has broken down Liverpool vs. Newcastle from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for Newcastle vs. Liverpool:

Liverpool vs. Newcastle spread: Liverpool -1.5 (+115)

Liverpool vs. Newcastle over/under: 3.5 goals

Liverpool vs. Newcastle money line: Liverpool -235, Newcastle +550, Draw +390

LIV: Have a 26-8 goal advantage over the past 12 meetings (10-2-0)

NEW: Have conceded 11 goals over their past five league matches

Liverpool vs. Newcastle picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Liverpool

No matter how well the Magpies were playing, earning points at Anfield would be a tough task. The Reds are 7-2-0 at home, with a 22-6 goal advantage, and have gone 14 months without a home loss in league play. Newcastle are 1-2-6 on the road, with their only victory more than three months ago against last-place Sheffield United. They have given up 25 goals this season, and 18 have come in away games. Now, the Magpies are missing goalkeeper Nick Pope, who is out with a shoulder injury.

The Reds have serious firepower, and star striker Mohamed Salah has 12 goals, scoring in the past two home matches. He is heading off to the Africa Cup of Nations after this match and will want to put on a show. Darwin Nunez (five goals), Diogo Jota (five), Luis Diaz (three) and Cody Gakpo (two) are all capable finishers. The Magpies' 25 goals conceded ties them for fourth-most in the league. The Reds have yielded 16, the fewest in the EPL. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Newcastle United

The Magpies have struggled on defense but can still score a lot of goals. Alexander Isak (eight), Callum Wilson (seven), Anthony Gordon (six) and Miguel Almiron (three) give manager Eddie Howe options to build a potent attack. Howe is fighting for his job, and he will do everything he can to get his players up for this challenge. Newcastle have the sixth-most shots in the league (272) and are tied for fifth-most on target (96), so they shouldn't lack scoring chances Monday.

Nick Pope is out injured, but Martin Dubravka is an experienced veteran and had two clean sheets in five starts last season. He has a 70.4 save percentage in seven seasons with the Magpies. Liverpool are fourth in fouls, while Newcastle are tied for fourth in fouls drawn, so the visitors could force some free kicks. Kieran Trippier, who leads the league in crosses (157) and corner kicks (80), can make those set pieces count. Newcastle have six set-piece goals so far. See which team to pick here.

