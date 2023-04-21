Sides trending in opposite directions meet when Liverpool battle Nottingham Forest in a key English Premier League match on Saturday. Liverpool (13-9-8), which could still reach the top four in the EPL table with a strong finish to the season, are coming off a 6-1 pounding of Leeds on Monday. Nottingham Forest (6-16-9) are in danger of being relegated, and are currently in 18th position. They are tied in points with Everton, and two points behind Leeds United. Nottingham Forest defeated Liverpool 1-0 back in October, snapping a five-match winless streak against the Reds which stretched back to March 1996.

Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. ET at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England. Caesars Sportsbook lists Liverpool as the -625 favorites (risk $625 to win $100) in its latest Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest odds, with Nottingham Forest the +1500 underdogs. A draw is priced at +625 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green is 84-93-3 (+.90 units) with his soccer picks, including a 17-11 record (+2.64) with his Champions League predictions.

Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest spread: Liverpool -2.5 (+127), Nottingham Forest +2.5 (-165)

Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest over/under: 3.5 goals

Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest money line: Liverpool -625, Nottingham Forest +1500, Draw +625

LIV: The Reds have a goal differential of plus-20 in Premier League action

NF: Nottingham Forest have scored 24 goals in league play in 2022-2023

Why you should back Liverpool

Mohamed Salah is coming off a solid performance in the rout of Leeds United. He scored goals in the 39th and 64th minutes, and now leads Liverpool with 15 goals and eight assists in 30 appearances, including 29 starts. The 30-year-old from Egypt is in his sixth season with Liverpool. During that time, he has made 210 appearances, scoring 133 goals.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker is having a spectacular season. The 30-year-old has registered 11 clean sheets this season, and allowed just one goal in Monday's win over Leeds. In 30 starts, he has made 74 saves, while conceding just 36 goals. He has a goals against per 90 minutes of 1.20. Becker is in his fifth season with Liverpool, and has recorded 75 clean sheets during that span, making 234 saves, while allowing 136 goals. See which team to back here.

Why you should back Nottingham Forest

Sitting in the relegation zone should make anyone uncomfortable and makes Nottingham Forest a dangerous side. Forward Brennan Johnson leads them with eight goals in 31 starts. His goal in the 38th minute helped Nottingham Forest to a 1-1 draw with the Wolverhampton on April 1, the last time they earned a point. The 21-year-old is in his fourth season with Nottingham Forest and has 24 goals in 80 appearances.

Also giving the offense a boost is forward Taiwo Awoniyi. The 25-year-old Nigerian has four goals in 20 appearances. In Sunday's 2-0 loss to Manchester United, he took three shots. In his last start prior to that one, he scored the lone goal in a 1-0 victory over Southampton. Last season, Awoniyi played for Union Berlin in the Bundesliga, where he scored 15 goals in 31 appearances. See which team to back here.

