Liverpool vs. Red Bull Salzburg: Champions League live stream, prediction, pick, TV channel, watch online, time

Reigning Champions League winner Liverpool continues its cup journey on Wednesday as the Reds welcome American coach Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg to Anfield for Matchday 2. Liverpool is coming off of a 2-0 loss at Napoli in its opener but has maintained its perfect form in the Premier League. Red Bull Salzburg, meanwhile, hasn't lost yet this season. The team is 8-1-0 in its league with nearly four goals scored per game, while they beat Genk 6-2 in their opener as Marsch became the first American to coach and win a UCL game.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Champions League: Liverpool vs. Red Bull Salzburg

Date : Wednesday, Oct. 2



: Wednesday, Oct. 2 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Anfield (Liverpool, England)



: Anfield (Liverpool, England) TV channel : Galavision



: Galavision Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Liverpool -350 | Red Bull Salzburg +825 | Draw +500

Storylines

Liverpool: The Reds just had one of those games where nothing seemed to go right and the ball just wouldn't go in ... until it did thanks to a goalkeeper blunder in the 1-0 win at Sheffield United this weekend. They'll feel good about returning to their goal-scoring ways in this one against a defense that is strong but certainly beatable. Their opponent has conceded in five straight games, allowing two goals in three of them.

Red Bull Salzburg: This team is one of the more exciting teams to watch because of how many goals they score. The question is now, can they have that same type of success against the big boys? Marsch has this team playing with a ton of confidence and they truly believe they can go into Anfield and not just get a result like a draw, but they feel deep down that they can win. They aren't going to play more defensive. They are going to, as Marsch told me, try to impose their will.

Prediction

Jurgen Klopp and company earn a hard-fought win to get their UCL campaign back on track with four games to go.

Pick: Liverpool 2, Red Bull Salzburg 1