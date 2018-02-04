Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Liverpool hosts Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday in the Premier League's match of the week with so much on the line. The Reds are third on 50 points, with Tottenham right behind with 48 points.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Mohamed Salah scores twice, but a late Harry Kane goals sees a split of the points. Liverpool 2, Tottenham 2.