Liverpool vs. Tottenham live stream info, TV channel: How to watch the Premier League on TV, stream online

It's an early season clash between two top-four contenders

Premier League leaders Liverpool take on fifth-place Tottenham on Saturday in the Premier League's best matchup of the weekend. 

Spurs are coming off a loss to Watford while the Reds are a perfect 4-0 on the season with just one goal conceded, which came on an error from goalkeeper Alisson.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch in the USA

When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

On the road, it won't be easy for the Reds. But Liverpool's strength in the midfield should allow it to create enough chances to put a couple away. It's the team's defense that has improved and will give the Spurs trouble, as Jurgen Klopp's team earns the points. Liverpool 2, Tottenham 1.

