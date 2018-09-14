Liverpool vs. Tottenham live stream info, TV channel: How to watch the Premier League on TV, stream online
It's an early season clash between two top-four contenders
Premier League leaders Liverpool take on fifth-place Tottenham on Saturday in the Premier League's best matchup of the weekend.
Spurs are coming off a loss to Watford while the Reds are a perfect 4-0 on the season with just one goal conceded, which came on an error from goalkeeper Alisson.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch in the USA
When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
On the road, it won't be easy for the Reds. But Liverpool's strength in the midfield should allow it to create enough chances to put a couple away. It's the team's defense that has improved and will give the Spurs trouble, as Jurgen Klopp's team earns the points. Liverpool 2, Tottenham 1.
