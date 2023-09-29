Two of the top four teams on the English Premier League table battle on Saturday when Tottenham Hotspur face Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Tottenham (4-0-2) are unbeaten in their past seven matchups overall, and are coming off a 2-2 draw with Arsenal (4-0-2) on Sunday. Liverpool (5-0-1) are also off to a red-hot start and are second on the table, just two points behind league-leading Manchester City (6-0). Liverpool defeated Leicester City 3-1 on Wednesday.

Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. Liverpool are +117 favorites (risk $100 to win $117) in the latest Tottenham vs. Liverpool odds. Tottenham are +195 underdogs, a draw is priced at +285 and the over/under for total match goals is 3.5. Before locking in any Tottenham vs. Liverpool picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's Men's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), FA Cup (+3.07), 2022-23 EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and Europa League (+1.60). Anyone who follows him is way up.

Now, Green has broken down Tottenham vs. Liverpool from every angle and just revealed his picks and English Premier League predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Tottenham vs. Liverpool:

Tottenham vs. Liverpool over/under: 3.5 goals

Tottenham vs. Liverpool handicap: Liverpool -0.5 (+110)

Tottenham vs. Liverpool money line: Liverpool +117, Tottenham Hotspur +195, Draw +285

TOT: The Spurs have scored 15 goals on the season, tied for fifth-most in the EPL

LIV: Liverpool has a plus-10 goal differential in league play

Tottenham vs. Liverpool picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why you should back Liverpool

The Reds have seven players who have already found the net in the early going this season, including forward Mohamed Salah. The 31-year-old from Egypt is tied for the team-lead with three goals and has five assists. He has taken 18 shots with seven being on net. Salah is in his seventh season with Liverpool, and in 224 league matches with the Reds, he has registered 140 goals, including a career high of 32 in 36 matches in 2017-2018.

Also leading Liverpool with three goals is forward Darwin Nunez. The 24-year-old from Uruguay also has one assist on 14 shots on net, including five on target. He is in his second season with the Reds. He registered nine goals in 29 league matches in 2022-2023 and has 64 goals in 136 career league matches since turning pro in 2017. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Tottenham

The Spurs are led by forward Son Heung-min. The 31-year-old from South Korea has scored five goals on 16 shots, including seven on target. He has been a mainstay with Tottenham, and is starting his ninth season with the side. His most prolific scoring season with the Spurs was in 2021-2022, when he registered 23 goals in 35 appearances.

Midfielder James Maddison is also off to a solid start with two goals and four assists in six appearances, all starts. He has taken 17 shots with 11 on target. The 26-year-old is in his first season with the Spurs after spending the previous five seasons with Leicester City. Last season for Leicester, he scored 10 goals in 30 appearances. See which team to pick here.

How to make Tottenham vs. Liverpool picks

Green has broken down the English Premier League match from every possible angle and is leaning Over on the goal total. He has locked in three confident best bets, including two plus-money plays, and is offering his full breakdown of this matchup. He's sharing his English Premier League picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Tottenham vs. Liverpool on Saturday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Tottenham vs. Liverpool have all the value, all from the soccer expert who is profitable across multiple leagues, and find out.