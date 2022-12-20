In the feud between Argentinian goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and France superstar Kylian Mbappé, Martinez had the last laugh after helping his team with the 2022 World Cup. In the aftermath of Argentina's victory, Martinez has spent time trolling Mbappé every step of the way.

Martinez helped Argentina secure its third World Cup title by making some big saves throughout the match and in the penalty kicks. As Argentina was celebrating the victory in the locker room, Martinez paused the festivities to hold a moment of silence for Mbappé.

Martinez wasn't done poking fun at Mbappé after that. During Argentina's championship parade, Martinez carried around a baby doll with Mbappé's face plastered on it.

The beef between Martinez and Mbappé can be traced back to before the World Cup even began. Mbappé said that European nations had an advantage at the World Cup because the quality of soccer in Europe is higher than in other areas around the world.

"The advantage we have in Europe is that we play among ourselves with high-level matches all the time, such as the Nations League, for example," Mbappe said, per The Business Standard.

"When we arrive at the World Cup, we are ready, whereas Brazil and Argentina do not have this level in South America. Football is not as advanced as in Europe. That's why at the last World Cups, it's always the Europeans who win."

Martinez, who plays in the Premier League, had a very blunt response to Mbappé's comments.

"He doesn't know enough about football," Martinez said. "He never played in South America. When you don't have this experience, it may be better not to talk about it. But it doesn't matter. We are a great team, recognised as such."

Even though Mbappé got the better of Martinez in the World Cup Final a few different times, Martinez made some clutch saves and came out on the winning end.