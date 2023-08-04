Lionel Messi is off to a marvelous start with Inter Miami. Messi has notched five goals in his first three matches with the club, and he has been breaking out some super celebrations in the process.

During Inter Miami's 4-0 win over Atlanta United on July 25, Messi scored and celebrated by holding out his open hand. His wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, confirmed on Instagram that Messi was imitating Marvel superhero Thor by calling for Mjölnir.

Just over a week later, Messi celebrated a goal by tipping his hat to another Marvel legend. During Inter Miami's 3-1 win over Orlando City FC, Messi found the back of the net again and broke out the Wakanda Forever gesture, made famous by Chadwick Boseman's portrayal of Black Panther.

Why Messi has chosen to adopt these Marvel celebrations remains unknown, but it does not seem like they will be ending anytime soon. Messi has been on fire since joining the MLS, and he has Inter Miami cruising through the Leagues Cup.

Inter Miami is undefeated since Messi's debut, and that perfect record will be put to the test when the team faces Dallas FC in the Leagues Cup Round of 16 on Sunday. That match will be played at Toyota Stadium in Texas with a time still to be determined.