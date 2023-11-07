Fake money became one of the stars on Champions League Matchday 4. AC Milan fans organized a prostest that involved fake paper money being thrown at former AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who made his comeback at San Siro for the first time since he joined PSG as a free agent.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.





Donnarumma made his official comeback at San Siro for the first time with PSG since he joined the French side in the summer 2021. Donnarumma made his debut with AC Milan when he was 16 years old, in October 2015, when former coach Sinisa Mihajlovic decided to start him instead of Diego Lopez against Sassuolo. From that moment on, his career quickly became one of the most successful of the recent era of Italian soccer and he became the youngest player to play 100 Serie A games.

The way he left the Italian club left the Rossoneri fans upset, and they decided to "welcome" him by printing one million fake bills with "Dollarumma" written on them. At the 10-minute of the first half, AC Milan fans threw the bills towards the Italian player.



