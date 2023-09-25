Barcelona travel to Mallorca in La Liga on Tuesday looking for their seventh consecutive victory across all competitions after a 3-2 comeback win over Celta Vigo this past Saturday. Xavi's men have 16 points from a possible 18 so far this season and now lead the Spanish topflight after Real lost to Madrid rivals Atletico in the derby on Sunday. Mallorca have one win, two draws and three losses from their opening run of games which places them in 15th after a 5-3 defeat to Girona. Barca have kicked on since their opening draw with Getafe and are now in formidable form across domestic and continental action and the Catalan giants' 11-game winning run against Mallorca is unlikely to be threatened here -- Los Bermellones last beat Barca back in 2009.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 26 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Sept. 26 | 3:30 p.m. ET Location: Visit Mallorca Estadi -- Palma de Mallorca, Spain

Visit Mallorca Estadi -- Palma de Mallorca, Spain TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo

ESPN | Fubo Odds: Mallorca +500; Draw: +320; Barca -188

Team news

Mallorca: Omar Mascarell and Antonio Raillo are out while Abdon netted two against Girona so should start while Vedat Muriqi should also continue. Javier Aguirre is unlikely to ring major changes after the Girona loss but could reintroduce Jose Manuel Copete to the back line.

Potential Mallorca XI: Rajkovic; Maffeo, Valjent, Nastasic, Copete, Lato; D Rodriguez, Morlanes, Costa, Prats; Muriqi.

Barcelona: Frenkie de Jong hurt his ankle against Celta which is likely to rule him out for at least a month while Pedri is still missing with a thigh issue which could see Gavi, Oriol Romeu and Ilkay Gundogan form the midfield. Ronald Araujo returned against Celta and could replace Andreas Christensen. Xavi might start Raphinha too with Alejandro Balde switching back to the right side after a spell at left back.

Potential Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Kounde, Araujo, Balde; Gundogan, Romeu, Gavi; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Felix.

Prediction

This one should be tight but Barcelona are likely to extend their good record against Mallorca with another three-point haul here. Barca nearly threw it away against Celta before a late show of strength so expect this one to be more controlled. Pick: Mallorca 1, Barcelona 2.