After a victory over Aston Villa midweek, Manchester United reverted to the norm losing 2-1 to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday. A goal from Marcus Rashford to end his drought may be a positive but it wasn't enough for the Red Devils to overcome their injury crisis and string together consecutive victories. Sitting seventh following the defeat, United are nine points off of a top four spot when Champions League is the goal. After finishing third last season, pressure is continuing to mount on manager Erik ten Hag especially following the sale of 25% of the clubs to Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Despite the pressure, ten Hag has rolled with it, expressing confidence in his abilities to turn things around at Old Trafford. INEOS' director of sport David Brailsford was in attendance to watch the match leading to questions as to how INOES views his leadership.

"Of course, they (INEOS) know me and they know when I have the squad, what is available, then the results will be there," Ten Hag said following the match. "We have already proved against the top teams that we can go head to head. I am convinced and I have strong belief that we can get progress in this team and get more consistency than this moment. It is part of a project."

Ten Hag did acknowledge United's over performance finishing third last season, and when Luke Shaw, Sofyan Amrabat, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount, Victor Lindelof, Casemiro, Harry Maguire, and Anthony Martial all missed the match due to injury, there are some reasons why performances could improve but even at full strength United have struggled.

Only scoring 22 goals this season, only two teams have a worse attacking record in Burnley and Sheffield United. Even Luton Town have scored more goals than the Red Devils with 24. These numbers of are teams aiming to fight off relegation which isn't something that a club of United's stature should be associated with. To get back to the top of the Premier League, a lot is needed but it starts with putting the ball into the back of the net.

Summer signing Rasmus Hojland only has one Premier League goal to his name this season and missed the Forest game due to illness but if ten Hag is going to turn this around, his signings like Hojland and Antony will need to support him in that effort as Alejandro Garnacho and Scott McTominay can't keep the United attack afloat alone.