Manchester City are marching closer to clinching the Premier League title after defeating Everton 3-0 on Sunday at Goodison Park. Excellence from Ilkay Gundogan pushed the team forward as the midfielder was involved in all three goals, scoring two and assisting Erling Haaland for the other. With the victory, City are now on 85 points with three matches remaining.

In control of their own destiny, City can lift the title as early as May 24 against Brighton but depending on Arsenal's form, it can possibly happen sooner. The clubs have been neck and neck all season but City's recent head-to-head win over the Gunners could prove to be just enough to establish their Premier League supremacy.

Behind 36 league goals in 33 matches from Haaland, City have been a tough side to slow down and they're now undefeated in 22 consecutive matches in all competitions.