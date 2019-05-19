Manchester City defender Kompany is changing teams, heading back to former club in Belgium
The veteran defender just finished off the domestic treble with City
Vincent Kompany is moving on from Manchester City. The club legend, fresh off another Premier League and FA Cup title, is leaving the club this summer for his former club.
Belgian club Anderlecht announced on Sunday that Kompany is rejoining the club as a player and manager this summer.
Kompany, 33, has won four Premier League titles with City, which is all of them in their history.
A rock at central defense, he was one of the original City players ahead of the club's financial growth, proving as being the most valuable signing in the club's history. He scored the winning goal against Leicester City late in the season as the team marched towards the league title.
Despite being towards the end of his career, he produced one of his best seasons this past campaign and once again become a sure stater for the club.
He now heads back to the biggest team in Belgium as one of the country's most successful players.
