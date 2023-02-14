The top two teams in the English Premier League collide in a massive match when top-of-the-table Arsenal host second place Manchester City on Wednesday at Emirates Stadium in London. The Gunners, who are coming off a controversial 1-1 draw with Brentford on Saturday, lead the league with 51 points, just three ahead of defending champion Manchester City. The Gunners also have played one fewer match than City. The teams will play the reverse fixture on April 26 in Manchester.

Manchester City vs. Arsenal spread: Manchester City -0.5 (+135), Arsenal +0.5 (-175)

Manchester City vs. Arsenal over/under: 2.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Arsenal money line: Manchester City +135, Arsenal +195, Draw +235

MCY: Erling Haaland leads the league in goals (25)

leads the league in goals (25) ARS: The Gunners rank second in the EPL in goals conceded (18)

Why you should back Manchester City

Manchester City enter Wednesday's match on a bit of a roll. Pep Guardiola's men are 4-1 over the last four matches, outscoring opponents, 11-4. That includes a 1-0 victory over Arsenal in an FA Cup match on Jan. 27.

In addition, Riyad Mahrez has been on a goal-scoring tear. The 31-year-old winger started the season slowly, with only one goal and one assist in the opening 16 matches in league play. But in City's last eight matches he has four goals and four assists. He now has 43 goals in 132 career Premier League appearances with Manchester City.

Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners have been excellent at home this season. In 10 games at Emirates Stadium, they have eight wins and two draws against zero defeats. That's the best home résumé of any Premier League team this season.

In addition, Arsenal face a City side that may be without star striker Erling Haaland. The 22-year-old Haaland left City's 3-1 win against Aston Villa early on Sunday with a knock and is in doubt to play on Wednesday. If he's unable to play -- or is less than 100% -- that would be a big loss for City as Haaland leads the league in goals with 25.

