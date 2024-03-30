The lead in a tight Premier League title race will be on the line when reigning champion Manchester City host top-of-the-table Arsenal in a massive match on Sunday at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. The Gunners enter Sunday's showdown atop the table with 64 points and a +46 goal differential. Liverpool are second with 64 points and a +39 differential. Manchester City sit third with 63 points and a +35 differential. Sunday's result will go a long way in determining which team will lift the trophy at the end of the season.



Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. The Citizens are the -110 favorites (risk $110 to win $100) in the latest Manchester City vs. Arsenal odds, with the Gunners the +280 underdogs. A draw is priced at +260, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you lock in your Arsenal vs. Manchester City picks or Premier League predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year he was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), the EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07), and the Champions League (+3.05) among others. Green also has been solid with his Premier League picks this year, going 17-10 (+5.98).

Now, Green has broken down Man City vs. Arsenal from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for Arsenal vs. Man City:

Manchester City vs. Arsenal money line: Man City -110, Arsenal +280, Draw +260

Manchester City vs. Arsenal over/under: 2.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Arsenal spread: Man City -0.5 (-115), Arsenal +0.5 (-115)

MCI: Erling Haaland leads the Premier League in goals (18).

leads the Premier League in goals (18). ARS: Gunners have conceded the fewest goals in the EPL (24).

Why you should back Manchester City

Erling Haaland is having another prolific goal-scoring season. Arguably the best scorer in the world, the 23-year-old Haaland leads the Premier League in goals with 18, and has scored 29 goals across all competitions. In his last nine matches across all competitions, he has scored eight goals.

Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners enter Sunday's showdown on a roll. They have won all eight Premier League matches they have played to start the year, becoming just the fourth EPL team to pull off that feat. The previous three teams -- Manchester United in 2009, Liverpool in '20 and Man City in '21 -- all went on to win the title that year. Over their eight-match run, Arsenal have outscored their opponents 33-4.

How to make Man City vs. Arsenal picks

