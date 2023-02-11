Reigning Premier League champion Manchester City will look to get back to winning ways when Pep Guardiola's side host Aston Villa in a Matchweek 23 game on Sunday at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. City are coming off a 1-0 loss on Sunday at Tottenham. The loss prevented the defending champions from picking up three valuable points on top-of-the-table Arsenal, which lost 1-0 to Everton the previous day. City remain in second place in the table, five points behind the Gunners. Meanwhile the Villans entered the week in 11th in the table, with 28 points.

Kickoff is 11:30 a.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists City as the -440 favorites (risk $440 to win $100) in its latest Manchester City vs. Aston Villa odds, with Villa the +1100 underdog. A draw is priced at +490. The over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Aston Villa vs. Manchester City:

Manchester City vs. Aston Villa spread: Manchester City -1.5 (-145), Aston Villa +1.5 (+115)

Manchester City vs. Aston Villa over/under: 3.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Aston Villa money line: Manchester City -410, Aston Villa +1100, Draw +490

MCY: Erling Haaland leads the league in goals (25)

leads the league in goals (25) AVL: Ollie Watkins leads team in goals (five)

Why you should back Manchester City

Riyad Mahrez is on a roll. He started the season slowly, with only one goal and one assist in the opening 16 Gameweeks. But in City's last seven matches he has three goals and four assists. He now has 42 goals in 131 career Premier League matches with City.

In addition, City have dominated the head-to-head series against Aston Villa recently. In the last 14 meetings across all competitions, City have 12 wins and two draws. City have not lost to Villa since September 2013.

Why you should back Aston Villa

The Villans have played better under the leadership of Unai Emery. After Villa won just two of their first 12 EPL matches of the season, the club sacked manager Steven Gerrard and replaced him with Unai Emery. Since then, Villa have five wins, a draw and just two losses in eight games and have climbed to 11th in the table.

In addition, Villa face a City side that has been porous on defense at home this season. In 11 home matches, City have just four clean sheets and have given up 12 goals. That bodes well for a Villa club that has scored 18 goals in its last 11 matches across all competitions.

