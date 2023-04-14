Manchester City will try to cut into Arsenal's lead atop the Premier League table when the club hosts Leicester City on Saturday at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Manchester City enter the weekend in second place in the EPL standings with 67 points. They are six points behind Arsenal, which play at West Ham on Sunday. Meanwhile, Leicester City enter Saturday's showdown in danger of being relegated, sitting 19th in the table with 25 points. The Foxes will be playing its first game under caretaker manager Dean Smith.

Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Man City as the -650 favorites (risk $650 to win $100) in the latest Manchester City vs. Leicester City odds, with Leicester the +1500 underdogs. A draw is priced at +650 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before you lock in your Leicester City vs. Manchester City picks or Premier League predictions, you must see what soccer bettor Jon (Buckets) Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup he has been red-hot, going 82-63-4 for a profit of $2,563 for $100 bettors. That includes a 27-14-3 record in the Premier League ($1,466 profit).

Now, Eimer has broken down Manchester City vs. Leicester City from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Leicester City vs. Man City:

Man City vs. Leicester City spread: Man City -2.5 (+115), Leicester +2.5 (-145)

Man City vs. Leicester City over/under: 3.5 goals

Man City vs. Leicester City money line: Man City -650, Leicester +1500, Draw +650

MCI: Erling Haaland has scored 45 goals across all competitions this season

has scored 45 goals across all competitions this season LEI: Harvey Barnes leads the team in goals (10)

leads the team in goals (10) Man City vs. Leicester City picks: See picks here

Why you should back Manchester City

Manchester City have arguably the best goal scorer in the world in Erling Haaland. The 22-year-old striker from Norway already has broken the single-season record for goals by a Premier League player across all competitions with 45. He broke the record of 44 previously held by former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

In addition, Man City play a Leicester side that has struggled with form lately. The Foxes are winless over their last nine matches (eight losses and one draw). They have been outscored 16-5 over that stretch, which doesn't bode well against a Manchester City side that leads the league with 75 goals.

Why you should back Leicester City

The Foxes have one of the best midfielders in the league in James Maddison. The 26-year-old has nine goals and six assists despite playing in just 23 games this season. The last time he played at Manchester City, Maddison scored a goal and registered five shots. With a goal on Saturday, he would become just the third visiting player to score at Etihad Stadium in three straight seasons.

In addition, Leicester faces a Man City side that may not be completely focused on Saturday's match. Four days after playing the Foxes, City square off against Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal matchup. Man City enter that leg with a 3-0 lead in aggregate.

How to make Leicester City vs. Manchester City picks

Eimer has broken down the Premier League match from every possible angle. He is leaning Over on the total and has identified two confident picks for Leicester City vs. Man City. Head to SportsLine to see his analysis and top picks.

So who wins Man City vs. Leicester City on Saturday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which wagers in Leicester City vs. Man City have all the value, all from the soccer expert who has been red-hot since the end of the World Cup.