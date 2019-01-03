Manchester City vs. Liverpool: Kompany's tackle on Salah among the best moments of an instant classic

Thursday's highly-anticipated clash between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad did not disappoint. City scored a 2-1 victory on a second-half Leroy Sane goal to blow the title race wide open. Liverpool fans should not be disappointed, though. Their team may have lost the battle, but they could still be in line to win the war. The Reds are still in first with 54 points, with City now second with 50 and Tottenham in third with 48.

Thursday's contest featured some lovely goals, some crazy moments and a goal-line clearance you have to see to believe. Let's run down the five biggest moments from what was an instant classic in Manchester.

5. Kompany's controversial tackle on Salah

This could have been a huge factor in the game had it gone as perhaps it should have. Kompany's crushing tackle on Mohamed Salah, as essentially the last man, was given a yellow card. The Belgian defender went up with his studs in a hazardous manner, and that very well could have been a straight red.

Carbon copy of Munetsi tackle on a Baroka player...Kompany is yellow carded Munetsi sees RED.Same rules being applied differently pic.twitter.com/8tmpiJnJpy — Earl Gee Mokone (@MokoneGerald) January 3, 2019

If there were more contact on the tackle, like a stud straight to the ankle, that could have been a red and perhaps caused a severe injury to Salah. There wasn't negative intent, but that was a dangerous tackle that could have been a red and could have cost City. In the end, the hosts dodge a bullet and score their more important win of the campaign.

4. Firmino catches City sleeping

With City leading 1-0, Liverpool was able to equalize in the 64th minute. It was a lovely goal that came thanks to the left-back and right-back. Trent Alexander-Arnold went back post with a ball from the right that Andrew Robertson one-touched to the back post. There waiting was Roberto Firmino as Vincent Kompany was caught napping. The Brazilian attacker made Kompany pay by heading it into the back of the net. The goal gave Liverpool new life and put the pressure back on City.

Roberto Firmino with a diving header! pic.twitter.com/8GNDtvDSf3 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 3, 2019

3. No angle is too tight for Aguero

Sergio Aguero's opener was something. After going down in the box, he was slow to get up, which worked out perfectly and caught the backline off guard, especially Dejan Lovren. As the run of play continued, the ball ended up at his feet, and he drilled home a great goal from an extremely tight angle. Take a look:

2. Sane's winner, as cool as you like

Sane showed his magic down the left and pulled off a gorgeous strike with just under 20 minutes to go, bagging the winning goal of the match. The German winger used his left foot to rifle a low shot, kissing it off the right post and past Liverpool keeper Alisson.

InSane! What a game this has been!



Watch more: https://t.co/vlU3YdmQDh pic.twitter.com/1XGwGwqBNE — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 3, 2019

1. Stones saves the day with play of the season

City central defender John Stones saved what would have been the opening goal for Liverpool with a fantastic goal-line clearance that came 1.12 centimeters from going in. That's less than half an inch for those counting at home. The clearance came after a shot from Sadio Mane hit the post. Stones tried to clear it, but the ball deflected off City goalkeeper Ederson and looked surely headed for the goal. Stones made a last-gasp attempt and managed to clear it just before the ball fully crossed the line:

Up next for City in the Premier League is a date against Wolves on Jan. 14. As for Liverpool, it's a matchup at Brighton on Jan. 12. You can watch both Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free).