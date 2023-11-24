Manchester City and Liverpool square off in a star-studded English Premier League showdown bright and early on Saturday. Manchester City currently sit atop the EPL table with 28 points, while Liverpool are just one point behind in second place. Man City have won the last two meetings between these two clubs, including a 4-1 victory at home last season.

Kickoff from Etihad Stadium is set for 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday. The latest Manchester City vs. Liverpool odds list Man City as the -140 favorite (risk $140 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Liverpool the +340 underdog. A draw is priced at +320, and the over/under is 3.5 goals. Before entering any Liverpool vs. Manchester City picks, you'll want to see the EPL predictions from SportsLine's soccer insider Jim Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and grew up with soccer in his blood. He played competitively through high school and has been following the game closely since the 1970's heyday of the North American Soccer League. His interest has expanded worldwide, and his betting approach is centered on crunching the numbers, but he sees the whole field and relies on his instinct.

Since the 2022 World Cup, Holliman has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and Bundesliga. He went 21-10 -- bringing a profit of $1,147 for $100 bettors -- on his Champions League predictions last season.

Now, Holliman has dialed in on Manchester City vs. Liverpool and just revealed his English Premier League picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the EPL odds and trends for Liverpool vs. Manchester City:

Manchester City vs. Liverpool over/under: 3.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Liverpool money line: Man City: -140, Liverpool: +340, Draw: +320

What you need to know about Manchester City

Erling Haaland leads the Premier League with 13 goals this season. Haaland has racked up five goals and two assists in his last three matches in league play. Haaland picked up an ankle injury against the Faroe Islands which caused him to miss Norway's next match against Scotland, resulting in the Norwegians failing to qualify for Euro 2024.

Should he miss Saturday's showdown, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish, and others will have to step up for the Citizens. Man City features a plethora of attacking threats and they've scored 32 goals this season, the most in the Premier League. Pep Guardiola's side has scored 19 goals over their last five games across all competitions.

What you need to know about Liverpool

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last five league games, a stretch which includes three wins and two draws. Liverpool have conceded just once in their last four matches in the Premier League and the Reds boast one of the best attacks in Europe.

Mohamed Salah ranks second in the Premier League with 10 goals and he's also added four assists. Sarah scored a brace in Liverpool's 3-0 victory over Brentford before the international break, giving the Egyptian two goals in three of his last five matches in league play. Virgil van Dijk spearheads Liverpool's backline, which has given up just 10 goals this season, tied for the fewest in the Premier League.

